On the Market: A Stunning Arts and Crafts-Style Home in Vermont

465 Pennell Rd., Chester, VT

Price: $1,685,000

Size: 4,444 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial

Tucked away on 79 acres of secluded Vermont woodlands is this unique gem of a house. It was designed and built by its owner, a “renowned wood craftsman” according to the listing, but you would be able to tell that even without the clarification. From the red-toned work lining the home’s kitchen to the lighter grains that make up the living space, you can truly appreciate how woodwork can be elevated to utilitarian art form with this abode.

In the kitchen, vertical slats of wood create a uniform feel of clean vertical lines that comprise the walls and the island/breakfast bar. Meanwhile, the window-corner dining room offers gorgeous views of the outside mountains, but the unique, three-dimensional wood squiggles that adorn the circus-tent-shaped ceiling may deservedly compete for your attention. With a two-story windows and a mountainside panorama, the living room feels like you’ve brought the outdoors inside. Above this airy, open room is a loft, sealed off by (you guessed it) tall, wooden bands.

But if this already doesn’t make you feel like you’re one enough with nature, the grounds luckily leave you plenty of space to connect with Mother Earth. Amid the surrounding acres are meadows and verdant slopes, including a sugarbush with an accompanying sugarhouse should you want to pick up a new hobby. There’s also access to trails for hiking, biking, and skiing, as well as a pond for swimming and fishing. For less-inviting weather days, there’s an indoor hot tub back at the house, along with a handy wine cellar so you don’t have to wander too far for a good time, whatever your definition of that may be.