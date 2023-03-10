Real Estate Showdown: A Dorchester Victorian vs. a Ranch-Style Home in Natick
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two recently renovated stunners: one by Savin Hill and the other out in MetroWest.
Aside from some die-hard home-improvement enthusiasts, most of today’s house hunters would prefer not to spend weekends working on a remodel. As such, updated properties are in demand. The new owners of this Natick ranch lucked out in this regard: They can spend their time splashing around in the in-ground pool instead of revamping the kitchen. That space is already redone with upgraded stone countertops that complement the custom-built dark wood cabinets.
Over in Dorchester, the occupants of this 1895 Victorian-style home are enjoying both historical detailing and contemporary convenience. The single-family retains its charm through original pocket doors paired with refinished hardwood flooring. The kitchen, meanwhile, is all about modernity, with white stone countertops and a subway tile backsplash. Despite the high demand for updated listings, both buyers were able to snag deals below asking price—one of the benefits of a cooling real estate market.
Listing Agents: Sarkis Team, Douglas Elliman (Natick); Justin Green, In Realty (Dorchester)
Matt Surette (Natick); Justin Green (Dorchester)
|9 Fisher St., Natick
|Sale Price: ~$1,075,000
|18 Morrill St., Dorchester
|$1,099,000
18
3,624 square feet
4
3 full
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$1,250,000
103
2,335 square feet
6
1 full, 1 half
First published in the print edition of the March 2023 issue, with the headline “A Dorchester Victorian vs. a Ranch-Style Home in Natick.”