Real Estate Showdown: A Dorchester Victorian vs. a Ranch-Style Home in Natick

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two recently renovated stunners: one by Savin Hill and the other out in MetroWest.

Aside from some die-hard home-improvement enthusiasts, most of today’s house hunters would prefer not to spend weekends working on a remodel. As such, updated properties are in demand. The new owners of this Natick ranch lucked out in this regard: They can spend their time splashing around in the in-ground pool instead of revamping the kitchen. That space is already redone with upgraded stone countertops that complement the custom-built dark wood cabinets.

Over in Dorchester, the occu­pants of this 1895 Victorian-style home are enjoying both historical detailing and contemporary convenience. The single-family retains its charm through original pocket doors paired with refinished hardwood flooring. The kitchen, meanwhile, is all about modernity, with white stone countertops and a subway tile backsplash. Despite the high demand for updated listings, both buyers were able to snag deals below asking price—one of the benefits of a cooling real estate market.

Listing Agents: Sarkis Team, Douglas Elliman (Natick); Justin Green, In Realty (Dorchester)

Matt Surette (Natick); Justin Green (Dorchester)

9 Fisher St., Natick Sale Price: ~$1,075,000 18 Morrill St., Dorchester

$1,099,000

18

3,624 square feet

4

3 full Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,250,000

103

2,335 square feet

6

1 full, 1 half

First published in the print edition of the March 2023 issue, with the headline “A Dorchester Victorian vs. a Ranch-Style Home in Natick.”