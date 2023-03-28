Real Estate Showdown: An Oceanfront Cape Property vs. a Modern Abode in Cambridge

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a contemporary house in Sandwich with a Colonial across the Charles.

Listing Agents: Chuck Tuttle, William Raveis (Sandwich); Steve Bremis Realty Group (Cambridge)

Peter Barrows (Sandwich); Rodrigo Lizardo at Boston3DProperty (Cambridge)

6 Great Bend Rd., Sandwich Sale Price: ~$2,200,000 50 Gold Star Rd., Cambridge

$2,450,000

13

3,340 square feet

3

2 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,499,900

71

2,928 square feet

4

4 full, 1 half

Monochromatic interior design may still be trendy, but these two recently sold homes show it’s fun to embrace the rainbow. Located on the Upper Cape, the first abode boasts cool-blue tones throughout, including cerulean-hued cabinets and a coordinating backsplash in the kitchen. The color scheme seems appropriate given the location: It’s right by a private neighborhood beach, and Cape Cod Bay can be spotted from multiple rooms throughout the house.

Meanwhile, over in Cambridge, the kitchen in this Colonial features a dark blue island and cabinets—a nice contrast to the white quartz countertops. A recent gut reno left the urban retreat with even more desirable features, including cathedral ceilings in the primary suite. But despite the fact that this home and its waterfront counterpart are in hot areas, both sold for under asking—a positive sign for buyers trying to break into a softening but still-competitive market.

First published in the print edition of the April 2023 issue with the headline “An Oceanfront Cape Property vs. A Modern Abode in Cambridge.”