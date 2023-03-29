On the Market: An 1800s Colonial Overlooking Mattapoisett Harbor

Better than the water views is the private, white sand beach at the property's edge.

5 Shipyard Ln., Mattapoisett

Price: $3,850,000

Size: 5,630 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

For over 100 years, the occupants of this stunning 1880 Colonial on the Mattapoisett Harbor shores have been able to watch boats drift by and to get glimpses of Buzzards Bay. These stunning views are available from nearly every room of this historic house, which has drawn a fair share of local attention for its unique exterior—a three-story tower that offers even better sights of the surrounding vista. Many significant local families have owned the home over the years, but now it’s up for grabs for a mere $3.8 million.

The current owners undertook an extensive restoration to prepare the property for its next occupants. The result maintains a period feel with modern elements. Elegant hardwood floors and beamed ceilings mix well with the open setup of the kitchen and family room. There’s also a formal dining room with a fireplace. It can be a way to keep warm, or it can be a way to create a peaceful ambiance when hosting dinner parties. A similar brick hearth can be found in one of the home’s six bedrooms. (Two of these bedrooms come with en-suite bathrooms as well, if you’re looking for a space with a bit of extra privacy.)

The home also comes with an enclosed sunroom that’s window walls allow for picture-perfect views of the surrounding ocean. The grounds offer similarly enjoyable perches from which to enjoy the seaside. The property comes with nearly an acre of land, including a white sandy beach. From here, the owners can sit and enjoy the waterfront up close and personal while also enjoying the solitude this private enclave offers.

For more information, contact Roberta Burke, Milbury and Company, milburyre.com.

