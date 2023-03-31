On the Market: A Two-Story Chinatown Penthouse with Gorgeous City Views

A spiral staircase leads you to the top level for even better glimpses of the skyline.

1 Nassau St. #PH2203, Chinatown

Price: $1,195,000

Size: 1,202 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

If you’re going to live in a unit on the top floor of a building, you want to make sure it comes with decent views. Luckily, this two-story penthouse condo in The Metropolitan delivers. This building in Chinatown doesn’t just allow easy access to the South End, Back Bay, and downtown Boston, it offers a bird’s eye view of them as well. Besides its deck, which provides private open air access to the sights of the city, this unit has also got massive expanses of windows, which amplify your access to the scene below.

You can experience these tableaus in nearly every room of the house, but particularly from the unit’s first floor where the exterior walls are mostly made up of floor-to-ceiling glass windows. You can take in the skyline while eating at the custom built-in dining area of corner-booth seating, table, and chairs. The open-concept floor plan means the dining room naturally flows into the living room space, a space of hardwood floors and custom track lighting. Off this is the kitchen, with white quartz counters tucked in between custom cabinetry, and oversized windows that look out onto the deck. Further beyond, you can enjoy the same sights while cooking your meal as you can eating it.

Corner windows that span both stories are tucked away by spiral stairs. As you ascend to the second floor, you’re surrounded by a grand panorama of Chinatown and beyond. Up there on the second level are two bedrooms: a primary suite that comes with a marble-tiled bathroom with a custom glass shower; and a guest bedroom that can easily double as an office, thanks to its built-in, window-side desk. There’s also a full guest bathroom for some added privacy for visitors.

