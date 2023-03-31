When the St. Regis Residences in Boston opened doors to residents this past November, it marked a new era of luxury living in the city. Occupants of the Seaport Boulevard building have access to lavish five-star hotel amenities—amenities like butlers who deliver mail to private package rooms off the units, an on-site spa, and the ability to arrange boat service to whisk you from the hotel dock to Logan. What’s different about these conveniences isn’t just the level of extravagance, but the fact that they’re available for residents only. The Boston location is the first St. Regis in the world that’s made up of only market-rate residential units. That means no hotel component, so most of these lavish treats are for those who can swing the seven-figure costs of living here.

However, a taste of the residential high life will soon be available to the public—quite literally. The hotel’s restaurant, Savr, is due to open in May. Described as a “modern spirited American bistro,” the restaurant will be helmed by managing partner David Doyle and led by head chef Danny Levesque, who plans to use his experience at steakhouses like Davio’s to create dining options that’ll range from casual lunches to business dinners.

While the menu is still in the works, the St. Regis promises Savr’s cuisine will include “creative comfort classics” with wood-fire flair, as well as fresh seafood as a nod the bistro’s waterfront locale. Highlights will include house-made pasta, wood-grilled lamb ribs, branzino filets, Old Bay fried oysters, lobster and scallop potstickers, and wood-grilled steaks. Accompanying this will be a full drinks menu which will feature a range of wines, cocktails, and you guessed it, Champagne. “It’s a fun concept,” Levesque told Boston. “We’re trying to check all the boxes. It’s an eclectic menu for an American bistro.”

Savr will also offer the same level of hospitality and glamour available to St. Regis residents. Doyle will be there to personally welcome restaurant guests, for example, and the two-story space overlooks the water. Two terraces—one on the ground floor and the other on the second level for outdoor dining in the warmer months—will offer majestic views of the harbor. Additionally, wood finishes give Savr an elevated nautical feel, complementing the menu’s seafood component and oceanside setting.