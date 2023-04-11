On the Market: A Spacious Back Bay Townhouse Overlooking the Charles

Plus, one of the home's seven fireplaces once (maybe) belonged to Tom and Gisele!

226 Beacon St., Back Bay

Price: $12,995,000

Size: 7,653 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen rank up there with Jackie and JFK in terms of Massachusetts royal couples. Sure, the two are now split—and Tom left us for Tampa—but their names still hold a certain reverence. So we can only imagine there are quite a few prospective buyers who’d be intrigued by the rumored backstory to one of this Back Bay home’s fireplaces: Specifically, according to the Victorian townhouse’s current owners, the antique fireplace in the (above) living room was previously fixed up for the celebrity couple and used just a little further down Beacon Street, in Brady-Bündchen’s former Back Bay home. So how did it get here? Supposedly, this abode’s now-sellers bought the fancy hearth from a company that’d been hired to clear out G&T’s $9.2 million condo, which the then-celebrity couple owned before upgrading to their lavish Brookline mansion.

So if a hard-to-verify rumor about a hearth isn’t enough to justify coughing up this home’s nearly-$13 million asking price, the townhouse’s other features may just sway you. History lovers will appreciate the 1863 build’s original flooring, ornate lighting features, and decorative molding—and they’ll especially drool over the handcrafted antique English apothecary cabinet that graces the third-floor kitchen. Plus, the property mixes these antique features with a modern flair. Like the in-home elevator that’ll eliminate time spent climbing stairs or the brick-walled four-car garage and deeded outdoor parking space.

Also impressive: the four-level townhouse comes with several spaces for entertaining—including the living room with Brady’s maybe fireplace—six other fireplaces, and 12-foot-tall ceilings. The second-floor great room leads to a private outdoor area with views of the Charles River and the Esplanade. And the fourth level is dedicated entirely to the primary suite and its massive en-suite bathrooms, which boast a roomy, glass-encased shower and private dressing room.

As for the friends clamoring to stay over and to check out the storied fireplace? A studio apartment with a private entrance will serve them nicely, along with all the other extended guests this home is sure to attract.

