On the Market: A Mod Southie Home by the Beach

This single-family was recently redone with high-end finishes, such as heated floors and a rainfall shower in the primary bathroom.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

181 I St., South Boston

Price: $1,950,000

Size: 2,288 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

The warm temperatures lately have us dreaming about beach days and relaxing summer nights. And where better to have these than in a home just two blocks from the shore? This single-family home on the East Side of Southie is a mere two blocks from I Street Beach, making it an ideal spot for someone who wants to spend their work-from-home lunch breaks dipping their toes in the surf.

But that’s only the tip of the sandcastle for this property. This home was recently totally redone with modern features and a minimalist design that’s the look du jour, making it appealing for anyone who’s not interested in renovating an aging house from the 1800s. Instead, the next buyers of this turnkey property can step right in and just enjoy what this abode has to offer, from the gourmet kitchen with a chic tile backsplash to the master suite bathroom which comes with a shower with three shower heads (including a rainfall one for maximum spa-like feel).

This home also comes with plenty of space — 2,288-square-feet spread across four levels. Among this expanse are four full bathrooms (and one half one), three en-suite bedrooms including a primary bedroom that takes up a floor to itself and has its own deck, a home office, a laundry room, and an in-law apartment. This bonus unit comes with its own full-sized kitchen and bathroom, a large living room, and direct access to the rest of the home, ideal for housing elderly parents who need their space, but also want to see their grandkids or guests who’d love to access to the nearby beach.

For more information, contact Fabricio Bohrer, eXp Realty, 181istreetboston.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.