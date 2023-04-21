New East Boston Development Blends Modern Elements Into Historic Area

RISE Construction and Development's Lisa Christopher drew from elements of other homes in Jeffries Point when designing the building.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

When designing a home in a historic neighborhood, you have two choices: To break the mold or to honor the existing design. Lisa Christopher chose the latter when working on 238 Webster Street, a six-unit luxury development in Jeffries Point, one of East Boston’s first settled areas. The project, which was completed in February, introduces new construction into the rapidly growing area.

Christopher, vice president of design and marketing for Boston-based minority-owned construction and development firm RISE, said she looked at the homes in Jeffries Point and tried to channel the nearby style of standard-frame multi-families, adding a slate roof and a similar blue-gray exterior to help the new building blend in with its surroundings.

“My goal was to try to preserve the historic nature of the property, given the neighborhood it was in,” she says. “I tried to maintain that, especially on the exterior, but add a modern appeal.”

Inside 238 Webster, Christopher incorporated a contemporary feel to the units by giving them open floor plans. To keep things even more spacious, she added glass doors and expansive windows, which welcome in lots of light. A mod white color scheme with black and light wood accents only elevates the modern feeling.

Also, in keeping with the luxury label, the units all have top-of-the-line elements. In the kitchen, new owners will enjoy open floating shelving, custom range hoods, and Thermador appliances. The penthouse unit boasts a Sub-zero/Wolf appliance package and a hidden pantry—a step up from what’s found in the other five units. Meanwhile, in the bathrooms, you’ll find floor-to-ceiling tiles which are functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. Each unit also comes with its own parking space and balcony with skyline views.

Christopher says the bulk of the units, which have two bedrooms and two baths, have already sold to a mix of clientele, from young professionals to retirees. The penthouse unit, which comes with an extra half bathroom, is still up for grabs. While most of the other units come with about 1,000 square feet of space, this one offers more than 1,600 square footage, along with a wet bar and gas fireplace.

The design of the project—and specifically the plan to keep it cohesive with the rest of the neighborhood—aligns with the goals of RISE says Christopher. The firm aims to create development that allows for sustainable growth and integrates naturally into local areas. “What we love is [East Boston] is a very welcoming neighborhood,” she says. “It’s very diverse and there’s a strong sense of community. That’s part of the drive for us. We’re passionate about building up communities.”

Also notable is the project was entirely led by women during the post-development phase, a rarity in the construction field where only about 10 percent of employees are women. Meanwhile, 23 percent of RISE’s employees are women, notes a publicist for the group, and the firm regularly has women-led projects when it comes to both construction and development. “We truly understand the importance of a diverse team with people from all different backgrounds,” said a publicist for the group. “Those decisions and partnerships uplift the areas that we work within, as well as the industry. There is still a gender and representation gap that exists in the Real Estate and Construction industry, and we are aiming to close that gap.”

Amanda George of George Group Boston listed and sold the 238 Webster Street units. For more information, visit c21shawmut.com.