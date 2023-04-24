251 Heath Street #511, Jamaica Plain

Price: $935,000

Size: 1,200 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

This Jamaica Plain home appeals to the senses. For starters, it’s bathed in light, thanks to its towering windows and two skylights. From them, you can feel the sun’s warmth and brightness while also reveling in the quiet. According to the listing, this penthouse unit is tucked away in the corner of this condominium building, affording solitude despite being in the midst of Jamaica Plain. And, if you breath really deep, you might be able to smell and taste hops from this condo’s former life as a brewery.

Ok, maybe this is an exaggeration. But it’s easy to sit back with an IPA and imagine this place as a beer factory. This Heath Street building was once the home of American Brewing Company dating back to 1891, according to the listing agent. The brewery churned out over 100,000 barrels of beer annually and actually survived Prohibition (being temporarily used for wool and cotton storage) before closing for good in 1934.

This repurposed building comes with a gym, shared courtyard with two gas grills, and private garage parking. The condos here come with trendy industrial features, such as exposed bricks and beamed ceilings. This particular unit also has a loft that overlooks an open concept living space. Two skylights overlook the loft, so prospective owners can fall asleep while staring at the night sky.

For the morning, there’s an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your breakfast at an oversized granite countertop bar, which overlooks the stunning windows and open-brick living room. Plus, as a bonus, there’s a spacious pantry with a second fridge and enough room to set up a home office, making for an efficient use of space in this city condo.