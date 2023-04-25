A Classic South End Brownstone vs. a New Build in Needham

This month, we compare a condo in the heart of Boston with a freshly finished Colonial west of the city.

Listing Agents: The Furchin Team, Re/Max Unlimited (Boston); Gloria Conviser, Keller Williams Realty (Needham)

Photo by VisHome (Boston); Kerry Howell Photography (Needham) VISHOME

56 Dwight St. #2, Boston Sale Price: ~$2,400,000 1607 Central Ave., Needham

$2,495,000

9

1,752 square feet

3

2 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,599,000

24

5,800 square feet

5

5 full, 1 half

Whether it’s two floors or four, having multiple levels of living space is always a plus. Such a setup is a bit harder to find in the city, but recent buyers lucked out with this South End condo in a brownstone building. Not only does the unit come with two levels, but it also has a roof deck with water, gas, and electric hookups for summer cookouts. For those who prefer indoor cooking, the commercial-grade kitchen—complete with a 256-bottle wine chiller—is a home-chef’s delight.

Meanwhile, in the ’burbs, the new owners of this Needham home have four floors and more than twice the amount of living space as their city counterparts (though both buyers managed to snag their digs for under asking). Spread across the new build are desirable design elements such as custom millwork and trim. There’s also much to appreciate about the home’s finished basement—with a full bathroom, it’s ideal for hosting overnight guests, movie nights, and so much more.

First published in the print edition of the May 2023 issue with the headline “A Classic South End Brownstone vs. a New Build in Needham.”

