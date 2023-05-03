This is the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in South Chatham

It comes with 200 feet of private shoreline access, offering seclusion from Cape Cod's summer crowds.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

It’s hard to put a price on a beach that’ll get you away from the crowds on the Cape during the summer. But the new owners of this South Chatham home put down nearly $6 million to do just that. This oceanside home with 200 feet of private water frontage just sold for $5,995,0000, breaking a new home sale record in the neighborhood.

Now, plenty of homes on the Cape have private beaches. But what made this find so special is the fact that its private beach doesn’t disappear during high tide—usually the case for homes with exclusive shore access.

“Nearly six million is huge for South Chatham,” Paul McCormick, the Gibson Sotheby’s agent who sold the property, told Boston. “As a whole, Chatham has many waterfront properties and a lot are at this caliber and demand this type of number. The benefit of Sea Mist Lane is [that it has its] own beach—and more importantly at high tide, you still have a beach. To find that in Chatham is incredibly rare.” The surrounding properties also have their own beaches and with no public-access beach nearby, the home’s private shoreline offers utter seclusion, McCormick added.

The house itself is a 2008 custom build, McCormick said. While it’s classified as a three-bedroom (each with its own en-suite bathroom), this 14-room abode has plenty of bonus spaces for hosting and entertaining. Across the floor plan of 4,282 square feet, you will find an upstairs game room, a downstairs entertainment space, and a finished basement with what McCormick describes as having “one of the most beautiful water views.”

Topping this off is an open living room which leads into a kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. The house also has an oversized garage that can fit a boat for storage and a generator for getting through storms, said McCormick, making this home livable year-round.

However, the buyers are currently looking forward to using it for the summer, as are many Cape Cod house hunters this time of year. McCormick said springtime is usually busy season for the Cape, with many real-estate shoppers wanting to buy before beach season begins. The competitiveness of the market is what makes a record-breaking purchase like this even more unique. “The spring market is very strong on Cape Cod, especially in Chatham,” he said. “Most properties north of three or four million dollars sell in spring.”