Pros of living on a house boat: 1) You’re on the water; 2) Boats are gorgeous. Cons: 1) It’s not super convenient; 2) If you don’t have sea legs—forget it. Still, the nautical lifestyle is theoretically desirable, which is why listing agency Gibson Sotheby’s International Real Estate describes this Centerville house’s design as channeling that of a “magnificent ship.” And that’s not an exaggeration.

Inside this Barnstable home are bead board ceilings, brassy lantern-esque lighting, rich mahogany decks, and a steel banister—all similar to what you might find on a ship or an elaborate house boat. Also like these nautical dwellings, this abode has easy waterfront access. Located right on the Centerville River, there’s a deep water dock on the property that leads to the river and, from there, to Nantucket Sound. If you do want a taste of life on the water—just for a day—you can take your boat out to one of the nearby beaches and when you’re done, park it in the attached three-car garage. This spacious outpost is climate-controlled, with epoxy floors (for resisting slips) and central vacuuming (in case you have a crumb situation in your car or boat interior that needs to be remedied ASAP). This, plus the double doors, make it ideal for storing vehicles—both aquatic and otherwise—all year long.