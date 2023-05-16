A Waterfront Eastie Condo Comes to Life

Interior designer Trevor Fulmer gives a luxury East Boston unit a makeover as bold as its empty-nesting owner.

Interior Designer

Trevor Fulmer Design

After buying a waterfront condo in East Boston’s new luxury building, The Mark, a pair of empty-nesters called on designer Trevor Fulmer and his firm to imbue some life into the space. With the wife leading the design process, the interior was set to reflect her energetic and bold personality. “She’s not afraid of color, pattern, and super-contemporary, modern shapes and forms,” Fulmer says. “She told me early on that the more avant-garde, the better.”

When the homeowner fell in love with an orange polka-dotted Pierre Frey fabric that she spotted at the Boston Design Center, Fulmer knew the hue had to become the focus of the space’s color palette. The team had two bubble-like Bernhardt “Caicos” swivel chairs upholstered in the textile. From there, Fulmer was given the green light to play. His firm designed many pieces in the space—from the swirly circular rug to the plush couch, Lucite chair, and retro, ’70s-esque wallcovering. Then came the accents. A brass bird-leg drink table from Bold Monkey sits between the swivel chairs, while a customized Movimento “Onda” solid-metal coffee table anchors the seating area.

Fulmer threw in some cooler tones as well, bringing the irresistible water views inside the home with greeny-blues and curvy shapes. In many ways, the view remains the emphasis of the space, Fulmer says, even with the boldness of the interior. “I think about my client and how she lives in it and who she is, and it’s true that interiors really reflect the owner,” he says. “It’s fun to see it come to life in the end.”

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Summer 2023 issue, with the headline, “Full of Life.”