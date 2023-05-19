Where to Buy Gardening Supplies in Greater Boston

Planters in Lincoln, outdoor chaises in the South End, and seeds and “starts" in Brookline—these local retailers have all the goods you need to grow green.

For Planters

Stonegate Gardens

Veteran growers know the right container can make all the difference—and thankfully, Stonegate has a wealth of stunning pots for just about any gardening need. In fact, it’s one of the largest vendors of Campania planters in New England, with top sellers such as the rustic “Vicolo Antico” and sapphire-hued “Andromeda” styles keeping clients coming back for more. For a touch of drama, grab a sleek “Angkor Sphere,” which doesn’t hold any plants and is perfect for brown thumbs.

Lincoln, stonegategardens.com.

For Veggies

Allandale Farm

No time to grow your produce from seed? This Brookline farm and garden center is the place for vegetable and herb “starts,” i.e., those little potted plants you can easily transfer to your own plot of land. Most are grown right in Allandale’s greenhouse, so you know the kale, peppers, and tomatoes (40-plus varietals in all!) you’re buying are free of herbicides. And if you’re a DIYer, the farm carries seeds from Truelove, Seed Savers Exchange, and Fruition—companies that share the same values of seed preservation and diversity.

Brookline, allandalefarm.com.

For Flowers

New England Nurseries

In the 1800s, this Bedford gem sold fruit trees for 35 cents and perennials for 15 cents. Today, the prices are of course higher, but the vibrant nursery and garden-supply store still has an enviable stock of flowering plants, from cheerful annuals like impatiens and petunias to reliable perennials such as lavender and daylilies. The friendly staff is on hand to answer any questions and assist you in your gardening journey (you know they mean business when the contact form on the website reads, “Leaf us a message”).

Bedford, newenglandnurseries.com.

For Furniture

Casa Design Outdoor

Outdoor furniture has to check a few important boxes: It needs to be able to stand up to New England’s fickle weather, but it also needs to look cool. When you’re ready to transform your backyard into an oasis, pay a visit to Casa Design’s new location, which opens this month in the South End. With top European brands of outdoor chaises, sofas, chairs, and loungers—as well as design services to help make sense of it all—you’ll be hanging poolside in no time.

South End, casadesigngroup.com.

For Indoor Plants

Orly Khon Floral

Whether you’re a city dweller without much outdoor space or a suburbanite who just can’t be bothered digging in the dirt, an indoor garden may be for you. Plant guru Orly Khon can customize her artfully styled vegetation—think tropical Monsteras, dainty groupings of succulents, and the funky Ric Rac cactus—to fit your style and space. And if you can’t handle even the slightest bit of maintenance, ask for the faux ferns.

South End, orlykhon.com.

First published in the print edition of the May 2023 issue with the headline “How Does Your Garden Grow?”