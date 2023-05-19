On the Market: A Gilded Age-Era Estate in Newport

Noted Rhode Island architect J.D. Johnston designed this Tudor-style abode.

533 Bellevue Ave., Newport, RI

Price: $6,500,000

Size: 7,373 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

There’s a lot of downsides to being a royal—the paparazzi, the media scrutiny, the fact that you can’t even get married without the monarch’s permission. But one thing that always seemed cool about the dynastic lifestyle is its pretty sweet housing situations. Unfortunately, there aren’t a ton of castles here in the U.S., but there are some close comparisons if you’re looking, including this illustrious Rhode Island estate that’s part of Newport’s storied history.

“Ivy Tower” was built in the late 1880s a/k/a Newport’s Gilded Age. The Tudor-style estate was built by J.D. Johnston, one of the most noted architects at the time who also built Newport City Hall and helped put together the city’s first building codes. All this means Ivy Tower is your classic distinguished Newport manor, replete with a noble stone facade and, of course, a palace-like tower. The interior of this sprawling 7,373 square foot manse is full of original period details, including intricate moldings and colorful stained-glass windows. And there’s no shortage of space: 12 parking spaces, nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, so you can have guests over and all still have elbow room.

This home’s grounds are equally magnificent. Blooming florals and backyard plants surround an outdoor terrace and multiple blue stone patios for hosting charming garden parties. For entertainment, guests can swim in the pool or perhaps whack around a few balls on the home tennis court—lavish finishing touches to a home built for (American) royalty.

