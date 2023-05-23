Our 2023 Top Real Estate Producers List Is Here

When it comes to the local housing market, these folks know how to close the deal. Our annual look at the region’s best-performing agents.

If you’re considering moving, you know the real estate market has been rough for buyers: rising prices, limited inventory, increased mortgage rates. What you might not know is the best person to help you navigate the situation. Well, here’s some excellent news: Our all-new list of Boston’s top real estate producers is here. To compile this list, Boston magazine asked the real estate community representing our readership area (towns within, or partially within, I-495) and the Cape & Islands to fill out an online survey reporting individual agents’ (or teams or groups of agents’) residential sales volume for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022. In addition, a panel of local industry experts reviewed the submissions for accuracy and inclusivity. Those who met the thresholds for individual agents ($20 million) and teams of two or more ($30 million) are included on the list with their primary office locations and phone numbers. Sortable by region or town, the database is an incredibly helpful way to find real estate pros in your area who’ve proven they can get the job done.

Send questions about Boston magazine’s Top Real Estate Producers to topproducers@bostonmagazine.com.