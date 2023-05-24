This Is the Most Expensive Property on the Market in Centerville

Two Cape Cod lots with waterfront access for the steep price of one.

195 & 196 Long Beach Rd., Barnstable

Price: $8,995,000

Size: 4,846 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial

What does it take to break a real estate record in Cape Cod, where home prices were steep even before the pandemic? Apparently the offerings of this shoreline abode in Centerville. Priced at $8.99 million, it’s the most expensive residential property currently on the market in this Barnstable village. And if it sells for anywhere near asking, according to Rachel Colletta, public relations manager for Sotheby’s International Realty, it’s poised to topple the previous record for the most expensive home ever sold in Centerville: a 13-bedroom mansion that went for $3.7 million in October 2021—a far cry from the price of this Long Beach Road property.

So what makes this listing ostensibly worth nearly nine million? For starters, the purchasers will get two waterfront lots with one property. According to agent Debra Caney, the current owners of the main house also bought the lot across the street and added a dock there, effectively giving them an entire Barnstable County peninsula slice with two side of the shoreline in one property.

The main focus of the listing is the 195 Long Beach Road lot’s single-family house. This classic Cape Cod home boasts a shingled exterior with white and blue trim and an interior spread of open spaces that offer water views and sunlight. There’s a gourmet kitchen with a built-in dinette, tons of counter space, and built-in pasta storage (yes, that’s apparently a thing). There’s also a living room with a fireplace and a dining room where the ocean serves as the backdrop to your meals. The home also has four bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A grassy backyard opens up to a path that leads straight to the beach off Centerville Harbor.

But this residence offers double the water frontage of a typical Cape Cod house and more land thanks to 196 Long Beach, a .43-acre lot across the street that comes with the purchase. Occupying 196 is a large tennis court and a deepwater dock leading to the Centerville River, making it possible to set sail to Nantucket Sound. It’s like another backyard across the street, but one that gives one house two distinct shorelines. Not bad for a potentially record-breaking price.

