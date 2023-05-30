A Savin Hill Single-Family vs. a Beverly Riverside Beauty

We compare a spacious home in Dorchester with a Colonial by the water on the North Shore.

Listing Agents: DANIELLE BING TEAM, GIBSON SOTHEBY’S (BOSTON); MARYELLEN MITCHELL, J. BARRETT & COMPANY (BEVERLY)

Photo by MICHAEL PETROCELLI/REMARK VISIONS (BOSTON); PAUL AQUIPEL (BEVERLY)

9 Caspian Way, Boston Sale Price: ~$970,000 138 Livingstone Ave., Beverly

$999,000

168

1,884 square feet

4

2 full Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $999,000

45

1,778 square feet

3

52full, 1 half

This time of year, finding a house with outdoor living space is a high priority for most buyers. But in the winter, it’s not always top of mind. And that’s when the buyers of these two recently sold abodes struck gold, scoring homes with ample outdoor areas for under asking thanks to their willingness to shop in the off-season. In Dorchester, the new owners lucked out with a wraparound deck overlooking the city, plus a rooftop terrace and a Jacuzzi-equipped patio. A spa-like bathroom on the home’s second floor adds to the luxury appeal.

North of the city, the new inhabitants of this Colonial in Beverly have a slightly different view: They can enjoy glimpses of the Danvers River and the local park from their backyard deck, as well as from the primary bedroom’s balcony. Inside, a cozy fireplace in the living room and water views in the home office/sunroom make it a space that can be relished in all four seasons—but for now, we’re guessing they’ll be spending a lot of time al fresco.

First published in the print edition of the June 2023 issue.

