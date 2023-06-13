So You Want to Live in the Seaport?

This isn’t your grandmother’s waterfront. Here’s what you need to know about life in Boston’s fastest-growing neighborhood.

1. Pick Your Price Point

There’s a certain charm to living in one of the city’s historical brownstones, but if you’re looking for a turnkey condo, the Seaport is your best bet. Since the neighborhood was recently developed, it’s packed with brand-new buildings, including luxury spots like the St. Regis Residences and Echelon. But it’s up there when it comes to the cost of living: Condos here can go for a couple million dollars, and rent for a studio apartment can run more than $3,000 a month.

2. Plot Your Commute

Getting in and out of the Seaport on public transit can be tricky. The neighborhood is served by some bus routes, but otherwise, it’s a bit of a dead zone (something the city is trying to improve through its South Boston Seaport Strategic Transit Plan). Luckily, the Silver Line routes that do cut through the Seaport take you to South Station, where you can hop on the commuter rail and Red Line. Of course, you can always drive and take advantage of the area’s ample parking garages.

3. Take in the Vibe

Newbury Street may be known as the city’s retail destination, but seasoned Bostonians know that the Seaport’s shopping options give it a run for its money. Not only can you hit up well-known favorites such as Scotch & Soda and Everlane, but you can also discover new brands through rotating stores at the Current, an ongoing pop-up market. And don’t miss Snowport, a marketplace that comes around during the holiday season.

4. Check out the Culture

Though the Seaport hasn’t been around that long, it already has a place in Boston’s art world. In addition to the public art installations scattered throughout the streets, the neighborhood is home to the Institute of Contemporary Art, where you can take in the recent Simone Leigh exhibition as well as gorgeous waterfront views.

5. Scope out the Schools

The demographic in the Seaport tends to skew more toward young professionals and empty-nesters than parents with school-age children. For those who do decide to raise their family here, the neighborhood is served by BPS, and the school-choice program means you have options for where to send your kiddo. There are also a number of private schools you can consider in Greater Boston.

First published in the print edition of the June 2023 issue with the headline “So You Want to Live in…The Seaport.”

