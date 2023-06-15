With Somerville’s Green Line Extension Comes New Union Square Apartment Building

Prospect Union Square is one of the first new developments to open in the neighborhood since the new train line arrived.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

When the first train on the Green Line extension rolled up to Union Square last year, it opened both its doors to passengers—and a new world of possibility to developers. The Somerville neighborhood, previously unserved by the city’s questionable yet convenient subway system, was now accessible through one of the most prominent MBTA lines, making living there a whole lot more attainable.

So naturally, one of the first new buildings to open since the extension is drawing in people who want access to Union Square’s dining and the ease of commuting on the Green Line. Prospect Union Square, located at 20-50 Prospect Street, is expected to open in July, just steps away from the MBTA’s buzziest new station. In the first week of pre-leasing, over 43 percent of the available units were leased, according to a spokesperson for the project.

“The timing of the Green Line Extension…has been a huge plus for incoming residents,” says building manager Ryan Gaffney. “People are definitely utilizing the Green Line and are so excited. It’s been a strong mix of people living local to Union Square or coming from out of state or around the city.”

Aside from leading the way for the other planned retail, lab, and residential spaces for the area, the Höweler + Yoon-designed building is 25-stories tall, allowing for 360 views many of Somerville’s triple deckers don’t offer. And with LEED gold certification, it’s expected to meet its own energy needs through renewable sources for at least a decade.

The project run by US2—a joint venture between Magellan Development, RAS Development LLC, Cypress Equity Investments, and Affinius Capital—will offer 450 units, including 155 studios, 184 one-bedrooms, 96 two-bedrooms, and 15-three bedrooms. Rents for studios start at $2,460 per month. The company says 75 percent of the units will be available upon the initial opening while the final 25 percent of units will become ready in the next eight months after opening. Ninety of these units will be affordable. The occupants will be treated to keyless entry, floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in showers, tile backsplash, and the ever enviable in-unit washer/dryer.

And it’s not just the Green Line access pulling people in: The building also has desirable amenities like an indoor dog run so your pup can get a workout even on bad-weather days. “One of the biggest things is the indoor dog run and wash,” Gaffney says. “A lot of residents will be coming with pets.”

In addition to catering to pet owners, the building is also looking to accommodate the post-pandemic work-hybrid lifestyle where many are working from home, at least part-time, with private work rooms for residents within a general business lounge. When you’re finished with your work day, you can take the time you’d normally spend commuting and use it in the building’s gym which comes with spin bikes, private training rooms, and a yoga studio.

Recognizing the fact that some people might want more room for entertaining rather than their apartment might have, the building also offers common lounging space. There’s the pool with a terrace filled with comfortable seating, two lounge areas with firepits/places (one indoors and one outdoors), a community dining space, and billiards and game tables.

More than amenities, the building also offers luxury services in the form of a 24/7 concierge. “That’s really important to us so residents working at night have ability to see someone or get question answered,” says Gaffney. And despite being right on top of the Green Line, the building also offers parking. But we have a feeling residents will opt to enjoy the brand spanking new trains, clearly the biggest benefit of moving to this building and neighborhood.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including home accent décor, lighting experts, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.