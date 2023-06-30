This is the Most Expensive Condo Ever Sold on the North Shore

This waterfront Gloucester unit offers Olmsted-designed gardens and more space than some single-family homes.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

9 Boulder Ave., Unit 1, Gloucester

Price: $3,250,000

Size: 3,562 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half $3,250,0003,562 square feet3 full, 1 half

This superlative-nabbing listing is located in The Residences at Shore Cliff, an exclusive community of seaside townhouses overlooking Eastern Point. The development itself is intimate, with eight units spread out across four buildings, each with a charming shingled exterior that creates the feel of a cozy oceanside cottage. But the offerings here are far from what you’d find at your typical beach house: Each condo has its own two-car attached garage, private balconies and decks, with views of the ocean nearby.

Part of what helped this particular townhome garner a such a high price is its outdoor space. According to Gibson Sotheby’s, Unit 1 has the most outdoor space out of the development’s eight homes, with five private decks and patios, including a granite patio from the previous building before Windover Construction developed this in 2011. Also adding to the condo’s value are the Olmsted-designed gardens, which served as a backdrop for gatherings the former owners held in this outdoor living area.

Inside, this unit offers over 3,500 square feet of space, perfect for the empty nesters who want the benefits of condo living while still having room to host the grandkids and holidays. Further adding to the condo’s appeal is a first-floor primary suite, offering owners a separation from guests who may want to crash on the second level, where there’s a second primary suite, an ensuite guest room, and a home gym/office/flex room.

There’s also hosting space on the unit’s main level, where a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry and a six-burner Wolf range overlooks an open living and dining space. Topping it all off are wall of windows overlooking the coastline—a view that’s certainly worth every penny paid for this condo.