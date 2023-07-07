On the Market: A Mountainside Vermont Retreat With Its Own Observatory

This is a home for a star... observer, that is.

371 Billings Hill Rd., Stowe, VT

Price: $4,500,000

Size: 6,345 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

It’s all about the views here at this Vermont home. This sprawling single-family is nestled in the hills of Robinson Springs, an exclusive Stowe neighborhood that’s highly sought for its spacious lots and gorgeous mountain views. This particular abode has a special backyard setup: a full outdoor living-room and lounge-patio area that faces the rolling hills—replete with a swimming pool, because why not? But what makes this home extra special is its ability to nurture your appreciation of clear skies above and ahead, thanks to a private observatory which can take your stargazing hobby to the next level.

This 1992 build underwent a facelift in 2014 when the owners decided to undertake a multi-year renovation. (Not that it was a dump before then: The creator of Country Living previously owned the property, which was photographed for two national publications, per the MLS listing from the last time the home was listed in 2009.) This redesign came courtesy of Vermont professionals who knew just how to emphasize the home’s best asset: its location. The result is the current structure, which boasts gorgeous mountain views from nearly every angle. Highlights include: a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace overlooking the surrounding green peaks; an open kitchen and dining area with teal cabinetry and rustic wood beams; and a lower level with built-in bunk beds where six of your closest friends can sleep. And then, of course, there’s the observatory which has an actual working high-grade telescope for studying the solar system at night.

As impressive as all this is, the home’s backyard is nothing to scoff at either. A deck off the back leads into park-like grounds, further enhanced by gardens, a terrace, and a fire pit. Topping it off is the spa-like pool which extends over the lawn’s edge, so you feel like you’re swimming out and into the majestically rolling landscape. Frankly, it’s sublime. Is there any better way to enjoy Vermont’s natural beauty?

