So You Want To Live in Hingham?

Want to ferry to work and come home to a house by the water? Here’s what to know about life in this coastal outpost.

1. Pick Your Price Point

The sea views here are as compelling as a siren’s song, so Hingham’s always been on the pricier end of Boston’s suburbs. Going back 10 years, homes were selling for more than $650,000 on average; these days, they’re going for a cool seven figures, with the median single-family home running $1,250,000.

2. Plot Your Commute

Getting from Hingham to downtown Boston isn’t always easy. Even though the suburb is only about 17 miles away, driving into the city can take an hour during peak commute times. Hopping on the commuter rail between West Hingham and South Station will shave off some time (around 15 minutes), as will taking the MBTA ferry from Rowes or Long Wharf.

3. Take in the Vibe

The first thing many people think of when they think of Hingham is the beaches. But this town has plenty of nature-filled activities beyond its sandy shores. World’s End park and conservation area and Wompatuck State Park offer thousands of acres to hike, bike, and generally explore.

4. Check out the Culture

Despite being a relatively small town, Hingham makes it easy to shop local. A day browsing downtown can include buying handcrafted jewelry from Artisans in the Square (an artists’ co-op), followed by picking up the day’s freshest catch at one of the local fish markets. Nomai, a sophisticated New American restaurant from Boston’s Shōjō Team, opened there in early 2022.

5. Scope out the Schools

Your kids will be in good hands in the public schools here. Hingham High School gets high marks for its small class size and high standardized test scores. If you’d prefer to go private, Derby Academy is right in the heart of town and serves students from pre-K through eighth grade.

First published in the print edition of the July 2023 issue with the headline “So You Want to Live in….Hingham?”

