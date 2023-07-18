On the Market: A Waterfront Marblehead Mansion with Olmsted-Designed Gardens

Enjoy 200 feet of shoreline to yourself with this cliffside estate.

Photo by Jack Attridge

4 Broadmere Way, Marblehead
Price: $7,950,000
Size: 9,593 square feet
Bedrooms: 9
Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

This home puts the “England” in New England. How, exactly? Just take a glimpse at its location. This elaborate manor-like residence is tucked down winding roads, through a private Fluen Point neighborhood, and rests on a bluff overlooking Salem Sound. Can’t you just see Heathcliff standing there, calling for Catherine’s ghost a la Wuthering Heights? Or Tom Wambsgans—er, Matthew Macfadyen—as Mr. Darcy, professing his love on this rolling green lawn? This estate even comes complete with its own romantic name: Broadmere.

What exactly makes up Broadmere? It’s one of Marblehead’s oldest homes, built at the turn of the 2oth century. This age is reflected in the interior rooms, many of which feature period details like crystal-like chandeliers, high ceilings, and an entry foyer with a grand staircase worthy of royalty. Tall floor-to-ceiling windows line the sun room, allowing for views of the surrounding grounds. A grand second-floor balcony spans more than 2400 square feet, forming an L-shape around the home’s front exterior.

Broadmere sits on over two acres of land. On these lush grounds, you’ll find a pool perched above the ocean, complete with its own pool house, dock, and spot for mooring your boat. This home also comes with 200-feet of craggy shoreline for your own personal enjoyment, so you can gaze out dramatically into the sea. If you prefer to stick closer to land, you can enjoy the home’s gardens, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted himself.

For more information, contact Jack Attridge, William Raveis R.E. & Home Services, 4broadmere.com.

Photo by Jack Attridge

Photo by Jack Attridge

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

Photo by Jeff O’Connor

