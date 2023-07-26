There’s nothing a better than a beach house that has enough room for the whole family—just ask the Kennedys. But while the Massachusetts political powerhouses have set up their roots in Hyannis, you could maintain your own your family compound with this 4.5-acre gem on Martha’s Vineyard. that’s big enough for everyone to not only gather, but have their own space. Imagine: No one bickering over who gets the house on what weekends or how best to share bedrooms.

Hutker Architects designed this private Chilmark estate, which includes a main house and a guest house. Between the two, there are six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six parking spaces to divide up over the summer—not to mention a chef’s kitchen and dining area for family meals. The living room is spacious enough for all to gather around the wood-burning stone fireplace. The primary suite owners (perhaps the matriarch and patriarch?) enjoy extra highlights in this ground floor space, namely a bedroom fireplace, a walk-in closet, and direct access to the outdoor shower.

In addition to the outdoor shower, the grounds offer an additional array of amenities. Sure, you can head to the ocean or one of the nearby ponds. (South Shore beach, Nashaquitsa and Menemsha ponds, and the Vineyard Sound are all visible from this property while Squibnocket Beach is only a quick walk away.) But you may instead opt to take advantage of the heated in-ground pool, which is large enough to swim laps, but can also accommodate little ones who just want to splash around in the sun. If you want a little al fresco action, there’s a stone patio with a dining area that can fit the whole gang. With all this natural serenity and space, this might actually be the one vacation setting that won’t result in a family squabble.