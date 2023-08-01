On the Market: A Former Tavern Turned Townhouse in Ipswich

In the 1600 and 1700s, people would stop at Sparks Tavern in Ipswich on their way back from the mill or marketplaces. The local watering hole, owned and operated by John and Mary Sparks, served both neighbors and those passing through the town, selling beer for as little as one cent. The building even served as a “publik house” for legal proceedings, including the conclusion of the Salem witch trials. While times have changed (and beer prices have since gone up from a penny), the structure is still around, but now serves as a residential building with chic condos, one of which is now for sale.

Unit 8 at 8 North Main Street maintains a vintage charm with original beamed ceilings and wide-plank pine floors. However, the home has been expanded from its original floor plan (which only consisted of two bedrooms and a living room) to include a modern chef’s kitchen with an island, a dining room with space to host holiday meals, and an additional primary suite with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. That’s not to mention the modern conveniences added over the years, including central air conditioning to get through this sticky summer and two gas fireplaces to keep you cozy all winter.

The greatest convenience of all, though, may be the home’s location. Ipswich has (literally) been built up around it over the years. While Sparks Tavern is no longer serving, from this home, you can easily access the offerings of downtown, including local bars that replaced the tavern of years past. The Ipswich Public Library, several different cafes and restaurants, and the commuter-rail station are all also within walking distance, making this the perfect place for someone who wants a charming coastal home with the walkability of a place in the city.