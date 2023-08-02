This Is the Most Expensive Brownstone Unit for Sale in Boston

260-262 Commonwealth Avenue, Unit PH, Back Bay

Price: $19,995,000

Size: 4,181 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial

Let’s face it: Every Bostonian has a secret dream of living in a Back Bay brownstone. They’re quintessential to those who know the city and not to mention absolutely darling with their historic charm. But you need to pay a pretty penny for one of these classic homes: They’re highly desired which means they’re highly valued. And none of these more so than the penthouse unit at the Maison Commonwealth, a building opening in Back Bay in early 2024. This new addition to the neighborhood (made by combining two brownstones) will have chic European-inspired units replete with imported custom finishes.

Of the five units for sale, it’s the penthouse one which truly takes the cake. The four-bed, six-bath condo offers two stories of living space and a private roof deck. With all this, it makes sense it is the highest-priced listing in a brownstone in the city. And, according to listing agency Gibson Sotheby’s, it’ll set a record for the highest price per square foot among Boston condos and single-families if it sells at its asking price of $19.95 million.

Beth Dickerson, the unit’s listing agent, says that like the other units in the building, the penthouse offers hand-picked and imported Italian finishes, sourced through a partnership with Adige Design and customizable depending on when the buyer purchases the home. But it also has a few extra bonuses that contribute to the cost. “This unit is priced higher because it has the entire roof deck and has direct elevator access,” Dickerson says. “Every single thing is imported from Italy and everything is hand-chosen. It’s almost like a custom renovation.”

In addition to this, the penthouse boasts walk-out terraces on the front and rear, as well as a 22-foot glass wall offering stunning views. The only unit in the building with two levels, it has an elevator that will whisk you between the top and bottom floor, allowing you to easily navigate the 4,000+ square feet of living space the home offers. The floor plan includes multiple marble bathrooms, kitchens with Wolf and Subzero appliances and Carrara marble counters, and a 45-foot wide living room. The home is also full of high-end finishes including imported oak wood floors, hand-cast moldings, and hand-carved European mantels.

The building itself offers residents concierge service and indoor heated parking underneath, complete with a heated driveway you’ll never have to shovel. While the building is still under construction, Dickerson says she’s already seeing interest in these Europe-meets-Boston luxury homes, even though it’ll still be awhile before they’re completed. “There are people out there with a lot of money [who want to buy],” she says. “Why not put [the listings] out there?”

For more information, contact Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.