On the Market: A Cape Cod Home with a Celtics-Themed Pickleball Court

With the famous sports team's logo on the floor of this indoor arena, you’ll feel like you’re shooting hoops at TD Garden in this seaside Wareham abode.

5 Oak Hill Rd., Wareham

Price: $2,395,000

Size: 8,832 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full

Only a few years ago, no one knew what pickleball was. Now you can’t go a day without seeing someone on Instagram posing with their paddles. The sport’s gotten so big that people are setting up makeshift courts in their driveways. Or as is the case with this Wareham property, actually inside their homes.

Indoor court aside, there’s a good chance this place would appeal to most buyers based on the location alone. It’s perched overlooking the waters of Wareham Harbor, offering stunning ocean views. A new (re)build from 2018, the abode features three levels of living space with amenities even for those who don’t delight in sports.

The home’s main level boasts an open floor plan, allowing whoever’s whipping up a meal in the chef’s kitchen to chat with anyone sitting in the dining room or lounging in the living room. Off this space, and accessible through multiple sets of sliding glass doors, is a wraparound deck off with a stunning view—perfect for really taking in the scene all around you. Also included on the first floor are a bedroom and a full bathroom, a complement to the three bedrooms upstairs (one of which is primary suite with a walk-in closet). The second floor also comes with a home office and laundry room, while a lower level serves as guest quarters with its own full kitchen, bathroom, laundry, and a screened-in porch.

But if you’re in this for the court, head up above the two-bay heated garage to find the 22-foot by 23-foot sports room. This space comes with a basketball hoop and the Celtics logo on the floor, perfect for pretending you’re shooting the winning basket at TD. Or if racket sports are more your thing, the lacquered and lineated floors go perfectly well with practicing your tennis serve or even your put-shot. And, of course, the sports room can easily serve as a pickleball court. Invite your new neighbors over for a match and you’ll be all the rage—or at least less likely to irritate them with all the pop-pop-pop noise.

