Coming Soon: A High-End Apartment Building in Southie with a Rooftop Lounge

Leasing is already underway for the 214-unit Washington Village project, which comes with a community roof deck that has lounge seating and a fireplace.

When it comes to housing, Southie tends to be known for its multifamily properties that attract families or single 20-somethings who don’t mind living in homes without many amenities. But for those who prefer more luxuries from their residence, there’s a new apartment building coming to Washington Village with a slew of offerings that allow space to live, work, and relax without leaving your home.

South Standard—a collaboration between Samuels & Associates, Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, and Core Investments—opened a temporary leasing office in South Boston last month. The seven-story, 214-unit project building will include floor plans that range from studios to three-bedrooms. Rents start at $2,780 for a studio and go up to $6,200 for a three-bedroom.

Jeremy Ouellette, vice president of portfolio operations for Samuels & Associates, said hard-hat tours are underway for the building, drawing in interest from young professionals, as well as small families and retirees looking for a smaller residence. Move-ins are on track to begin this fall.

“We have not captured a lease just yet, but we are in active communication with customers,” Ouelette said. “The interest is strong. There’s such a need for housing here…and we’re a nice addition to the neighborhood.”

While there are other new buildings coming to Southie, representatives for South Standard say none will have as many amenities. South Standard residents will be treated to a community roof deck with a fireplace, lounge seating, and views of the Boston skyline—all within walking distance from the Andrew MBTA Red Line and bus stop. While the building is close to public transit, there’s also options for car owners, thanks to the on-site parking.

Adding to the full slate of amenities at South Standard are bike storage, a ground-floor groom room for pets and a fitness center with a yoga room on the second floor. Outside, residents can enjoy a terrace with grills, fire pits, green spaces, and dining areas.

Ouellette said that in light of recent work-from-home trends, the building will also include a coworking element on the second floor. “With the amenities side we always look at what our customer base would want,” he said, adding that many potential tenants are also looking for social elements within their buildings. “Within our common area spaces, they’re very activated. We have gas grills, fire pits, and open areas for lawn games on the second floor—really allowing for residents to come together…(It) is so important to create that community and watch that community be built.”

The units come with washers and driers, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Those willing to shell out extra can get a unit with walk-in closets, a private terrace, and a den which can serve as a home office.

In addition to preparing the residences, developers are also looking for stores to fill the 20,000 square feet of retail space that’s on the ground floor of the building. They’ll also be opening up a 17,0000- square-foot park adjacent to the building, with open space that can be enjoyed by humans and dogs alike. This, plus the retail space, will help integrate the new building into the community as a whole.

“We’re being very thoughtful with how we’re creating that atmosphere for retail,” Ouellette said. “But then the park element, which is adjacent to the project as well—that is really going to be a center of this Washington Village. [We’re] creating a very lively environment that really is going to feel high energy.”

