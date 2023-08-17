On the Market: A Jewel Box Cottage on Cape Cod

18 Open Space Drive, Sandwich

Price: $1,750,000

Size: 3,546 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

A jewel box is more than just a place to store jewelry. The term also describes a style of home like this one on Cape Cod: A smaller abode with high-end and custom finishes. While this house is hardly tiny at over 3,000 square feet, it has the finer touches that make it feel like a true jewel box cottage.

This recent renovation (just redone in 2022) is large, but feels intimate and cozy thanks to its many fine features. On the ground floor, you’ll find multiple living spaces, adorned with built-ins, fireplaces, and an abundance of tall windows that allow for lots of natural light. The family room is extra special, thanks to its built-in book cases designed by architects and built using wood from a yacht, the perfect nod to this home’s location in coastal Sandwich. Off the living spaces, a kitchen island painted deep blue is sure to dazzle.

When it comes to bedrooms, the next owners will enjoy a primary bedroom suite with a spa-like bathroom with fine marble work, a heated floor, a double vanity, and a walk-in shower. Meanwhile on the second floor, two other bedrooms offer plenty of space, as does a bonus room and full bathroom.

The outside area provides even more space to enjoy with a full English garden, made even more authentic by the home’s brick walkway out front, along with a welcoming copper-roof porch. The home is nearby a golf course, which can be viewed from the backyard terrace or the interior. Talk about a crown jewel of a home.