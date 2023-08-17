On the Market: A Jewel Box Cottage on Cape Cod
Small, but mighty, this home in Sandwich is adorned with fine finishes, including built-in bookshelves made from yacht wood.
18 Open Space Drive, Sandwich
Price: $1,750,000
Size: 3,546 square feet
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial
A jewel box is more than just a place to store jewelry. The term also describes a style of home like this one on Cape Cod: A smaller abode with high-end and custom finishes. While this house is hardly tiny at over 3,000 square feet, it has the finer touches that make it feel like a true jewel box cottage.
This recent renovation (just redone in 2022) is large, but feels intimate and cozy thanks to its many fine features. On the ground floor, you’ll find multiple living spaces, adorned with built-ins, fireplaces, and an abundance of tall windows that allow for lots of natural light. The family room is extra special, thanks to its built-in book cases designed by architects and built using wood from a yacht, the perfect nod to this home’s location in coastal Sandwich. Off the living spaces, a kitchen island painted deep blue is sure to dazzle.
When it comes to bedrooms, the next owners will enjoy a primary bedroom suite with a spa-like bathroom with fine marble work, a heated floor, a double vanity, and a walk-in shower. Meanwhile on the second floor, two other bedrooms offer plenty of space, as does a bonus room and full bathroom.
The outside area provides even more space to enjoy with a full English garden, made even more authentic by the home’s brick walkway out front, along with a welcoming copper-roof porch. The home is nearby a golf course, which can be viewed from the backyard terrace or the interior. Talk about a crown jewel of a home.
The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.