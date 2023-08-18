On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Marvel in Rural Vermont

What do you get when you combine contemporary architecture with Woodstock's wilderness? This exceptional home.

2055 Church Hill Rd, Woodstock, VT

Price: $3,900,000

Size: 6,403 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

This home’s exterior—all smooth curves and clean corners in a blinding shade of white—brings to mind something like the Getty Center in Los Angeles, which opened in 1997. So it’s hard to believe this curvilinear abode was designed in 1976…or that it’s tucked away in the rolling hills of Woodstock, Vermont.

This 6,403 square-foot home was crafted by award-winning architect Lewis David, who helped found the New York-based Davis Brody Bond architecture firm. While David’s body of work ranged from Brutalist apartment buildings to the ornate renovation of the New York Public Library’s main reading room, this particular work highlights his more contemporary leanings, as evident by the unique exterior design.

Times have changed since David first dreamt up this modern marvel, which is why it benefited from a recent renovation by the Vermont-based Studio Nexus. The local firm revived the bathrooms, kitchen, living room, and office, keeping the minimalistic white-aesthetic foundation while also incorporating color accents and modern finishes. The kitchen features pops of blue in the oven hood, seating at the built-in kitchen banquette, and an accent wall, while the living room totes a wood-burning fireplace set against a luxurious gray stone backdrop. Patterns come into play in the bathroom wallpaper and the primary suite, which offering views of the meadows and mountains surrounding the 74-acre property through a wall of windows.

Also visible through the home’s masterfully planned windows? The grounds, which were designed by the Vermont-based Raycroft Meyer Landscape Architects, a spacious landscape filled with perennial beds, bushes, berries, and even a large vegetable garden. Also on the property is a storage barn and a small pond.

Interested? You can buy it now as is—fully furnished, with interior-decorating flourishes from Boston-based designer Eric Roseff. It’s a tremendous proposition: No design work of your own required.

For more information, contact T Story Jenks and Dia Jenks, LandVest, Inc/Woodstock, landvest.com.

