On the Market: A Fully Renovated Estate in a Historic Providence Area

Three floors of top amenities, exceptional accommodations, and a desirable location make this lavish property the real deal.

170 Blackstone Blvd., Providence

Price: $3,695,000

Size: 6,171 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial

Listed as a Providence landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, Blackstone Boulevard is a gorgeous park full of lush greenery and impressive homes. Case in point is this fully renovated estate, 170 Blackstone Boulevard, built in 1900 with massive curb appeal. Not only does it boast a living space of 6,000-plus square feet on a 10,000-square-foot corner lot, but its location to Wayland Square—a popular neighborhood beloved for its boutiques and restaurants on the highly coveted East Side of Providence—is a just quick walk away.

Once inside, there’s a visual feast of amenities spread across three floors. Starting with a grand foyer with beautiful millwork, each room on the first floor has distinct attributes that entice—ranging from the majestic stone fireplace in the living room to the large chef’s eat-in kitchen with top-notch appliances and mahogany floors. The latter connects to a big family room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and an entertainment center that opens to a spacious yard. The refined dining room is a warm and welcoming space (literally) since it also features its own stylish fireplace. Additionally, a custom mudroom entrance and half bath are also located on this level.

Heading up the second floor, the primary suite is a showstopper with its impressive walk-in closet and marble bathroom that houses a jacuzzi tub and glass shower. It too has a fireplace to keep things cozy and inviting. Five more bedrooms—ideal for family or guests—can be found on this floor, plus three additional bathrooms to service them all and a laundry room to keep the flow of linens and clothes as clean as can be. Then on the third floor, an excellent loft space that’s punctuated by skylights can be set up as a work-from-home area or dream media room.

Of course we’d be remiss not to mention the amazing offerings on the lower level as well, because there you’ll find a professional-grade gym and recreation room designed with fitness and fun in mind, plus a half bath and back staircase. Then there’s the exterior: With a recently designed bluestone patio that has a grill and built-in fire pit, it’s the perfect spot for entertaining or taking in the property’s exquisite landscaping. Additional updates to the house include a new copper-trimmed roof and HVAC Hydro Air, plus an attached two-car garage.

For those with children, the home’s location is conveniently near several private and public schools. It also offers easy access to 95N and commuter rails in Providence or Pawtucket for whenever a trip to Boston is on your agenda.

For more information, contact Kira Greene, Compass, compass.com.