Real Estate Showdown: A J.P. Victorian vs. a Waterfront Home in Rhode Island
It's amazing what a few miles can to the market. This month, we compare a historical mansard in Boston with an elaborate beach house in Bristol.
LISTING AGENTS: Rene Rodriguez, Cabot & Company (Boston); Pila Pexton, Lila Delman, Compass (Bristol)
PHOTOS BY AMANDA BEATTIE/BOSTON VIRTUAL IMAGE (BOSTON); GEORGE GRAY/COURTESY OF LILA DELMAN, COMPASS (BRISTOL)
|30 Elm St., Boston
|Sale Price: ~$3,350,000
|9 Monkey Wrench Ln., Bristol, Rhode Island
|$2,800,000
1
3,956 square feet
5
3 full, 1 half
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$3,499,000
46
7,256 square feet
6
5 full, 1 half
First published in the print edition of the September 2023 issue with the headline, “A J.P. Victorian vs. a Waterfront Home in Rhode Island.”