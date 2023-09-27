On the Market: A Mid-Century Modern Acorn Deck House in Amesbury

This one-of-a-kind Massachusetts home is part luxury treehouse, part private lodge, and all architectural splendor.

9 Swetts Hill, Amesbury

Price: $1,200,000

Size: 2,172 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

If owning a mid-century modern design home is your dream, this listing could make it come true—and then some. Because in reality, the single-family residential 9 Swetts Hill in Amesbury, a custom Acorn Deck House constructed in 1987, is a gem of property. Although classic in style, it highlights a lighter side of modernism while seamlessly blending excellent amenities indoors and out. There’s a relaxed, welcoming vibe to this rustic yet contemporary dwelling that’s akin to a luxury adult treehouse, with add-ons you’ll adore. Plus, the cachet—and joy—of owning this architectural offshoot can’t be denied. (The origin story of deck houses as affordable, well-designed homes built using prefab methods is intriguing; trust us, it’s worth Googling).

Now back to this beauty. Across 2,172 square feet of space highlighted by ascending high ceilings, exposed beams, wood floors, and large windows that showcase gorgeous Merrimack River views, you’ll find seven rooms, including three bedrooms and two full baths. On the main level, the space flows freely from the kitchen to open-plan dining and living rooms that feature floor-to-ceiling brick fireplaces. They also connect to multiple deck areas through sizable sliding doors, which deliver streams of vibrant light throughout the day. Upstairs, the primary suite impresses with a dressing room offering multiple closets, a vanity, and a contemporary bath that includes a deep, round tub and tiled shower. In the basement, which provides walk-out access, there’s another finished space that can be used for storage or a home gym.

Meanwhile outside, the professionally landscaped backyard is a tranquil escape from everyday stress and a gathering place that provides privacy for family and friends year-round. During spring and summer months when warmer weather prevails, the patio is perfect for barbecues and a dip in the splash pool; while in fall and winter, the jacuzzi and a full-size outdoor fireplace will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Additionally, the property has an oversized two-car garage with a finished loft above that’s fitting for a work-from-home office or studio setup.

The home’s surroundings in Amesbury, which is part of the Merrimack Valley, are known for their rich history and natural beauty. While a small-town feeling is part of the city’s appeal, the location is also known for its revitalized downtown, good schools, and easy access to regional highways (both Interstates 495 and 95).

For more information, contact Shevaun Bayley of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, www.gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

