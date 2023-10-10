On the Market: A French Renaissance Château-Style Mansion in Chestnut Hill

A coveted location, spacious accommodations, and gorgeous grounds with a historical twist are all part of this opulent property’s appeal.

335 Heath St., Chestnut Hill

Price: $6,800,000

Size: 14,507 square feet (gross floor area); 8,897 square feet (living space)

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

To say this property is trés magnifique would be an understatement. The French Renaissance château-style mansion at 335 Heath Street isn’t just located in Chestnut Hill’s highly coveted estate neighborhood, it also comes complete with numerous luxe amenities and some impressive provenance. In addition to 8,897 square feet of living space and impeccably manicured grounds, the majestic residence—which was constructed in 1993—is attached to a historic carriage house that was previously part of the Paine Estate, built in 1893 by Walter Channing Cabot for his daughter Ruth and her husband Robert T. Paine.

With eight bedrooms and eight baths (6 full, 2 partial), there’s plenty of space for family and friends to stay throughout the holiday season and beyond—plus the home also boasts numerous areas designed with entertaining in mind. On the first floor through the entry foyer, guests will encounter a lavish front-to-back living room in the home’s center with 20-inch ceilings, a fireplace with 12-inch-high mirror hanging above, and an immense two-story window wall that overlooks the backyard and covered veranda. The spacious dining room leads to a sizable kitchen, family room with fireplace, and an expansive entertaining area also equipped with 20-inch high vaulted ceilings and a hallway leading to the carriage house.

On the second floor, the primary suite has everything you need (and want), boasting a large dressing room with a skylight and Juliette balcony, two walk-in closets, a sitting room, and a covered deck with a view of rear grounds. It connects to two additional bedrooms via a hallway, which affords a view of that grand living room on the first floor. These bedrooms each have en-suite baths, plus other amenities. One has a covered deck that looks onto the backyard, the other a massive dressing room with extensive shelving and storage.

Additionally, the property has approximately 3,688 square feet of unfinished space on the basement level. It has 7-to-8 inch ceilings and could potentially be transformed into a home gym or recreation room. The dwelling at large has also undergone extensive refurbishments. Some include new oak hardwood flooring and reclaimed marble flooring in the foyer, dining room, and living rooms, as well as new wall-mounted, high-efficiency hot water heaters for the interior; while the exterior’s new landscaping has beautified the paver walkways and stairwells, and the stucco exterior, slate roofing, and exterior trim have been carefully and meticulously restored.

Of course, those in the know know the location of 355 Heath Street can’t be beat. Situated just five miles from downtown Boston, it’s also mere minutes to The Country Club, Brookline Reservoir Park, Jamaica Pond, Larz Anderson Park, and The Street at Chestnut Hill—among other enviable area hot spots.

For more information, contact Kirsten McEleney, KM Realty Group, 335heathstreet.com.

