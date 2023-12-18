On the Market: A Concord Estate That’s Like a Private Five-Star Resort

With 15 bedrooms, a temperature-controlled indoor pool, a tennis court, and an array of guest houses, this 25,537-square-foot manor exists entirely in its own universe.

210 Monument Farm Rd

Price: $23,750,000

Size: 25,537 square feet

Bedrooms: 15

Bathrooms: 18 full, 4 partial

Is space infinite? That’s a question we may never resolve, but this 5.84-acre, flawlessly designed property in Concord, Massachusetts comes pretty close to infinite space. With 15 bedrooms, 22 baths (18 full, 4 partial), and a host of amenities comparable to a five-star resort, we’re comfortable saying this stunning estate exists in a universe all its own. With the exceptional quality and superior finishes found throughout, 210 Monument Farm Road is a shining example of real-estate star power.

Built by Kistler and Knapp Builders—the esteemed construction firm also responsible for this nearby stunner—the sprawling main residence ensures family, friends, visitors, and all local woodland creatures on the grounds will be living their best life. Starting with the impressive floor plan, the home includes a spectacular main foyer as the entrance, along with seven bedrooms, an exquisite library, and a large chef’s kitchen with a dining area overlooking a lush and verdant backyard. When it comes to entertainment, the possibilities also seem endless. There’s an 11-seat home theater for movie buffs, a billiard room with a wet bar for pool players, a craft space for creative types, a game room for those with a competitive spirit, and a sauna for anyone seeking to sweat in serenity. Technology is taken seriously here too with state-of-the-art audio/visual systems, smart lighting, and a heated driveway (among other things). Then there’s the brand-new gym with numerous areas for cardio, high-temperature infrared workouts, and weigh training—in addition to the convenience of his and her locker rooms.

But that’s not all. Also on the estate are several guest houses that house seven-plus bedrooms (the ideal spot to park in-laws during the holidays), a lavish spa (perfect for revitalization post-holiday parties), a tennis court (good for amateur and pros alike), and a greenhouse (where flower enthusiasts can create their perfect bouquets). The indoor, temperature-controlled pool with retractable roof means swimming is available year-round, while a separately housed commercial-grade kitchen is the ideal spot for socializing.

While this secluded slice of paradise is nestled among bucolic surroundings adjacent to conservation land—as well as some of the region’s top equestrian farms and trail riding—it’s also just minutes from historic Concord Center and the downtown area. Additionally, 210 Monument Farm Road provides potential homeowners with a close proximity to Boston so it still boasts access to the conveniences of city life and all it has to offer.

For more information, contact Beth Dickerson of Sotheby’s International Realty, www.sothebys.com.

