See the Two Most-Expensive Home Sales Ever in the South End

A record-breaking pair of Union Park rowhouses sold this year became the neighborhood's highest single-family home purchases of all-time.

As the year winds down, everyone is taking stock of their wins and losses—and when it comes to Boston real estate, some are definitely newsworthy. One prime example? The realty teams of Hanneman + Gonzales and Penney + Gould, who joined forces to make two record-breaking sales at Union Park in the South End: 24 Union Park for $12.1 million, and 5 Union Park for $10.7 million. The former, which sold earlier this year, was the neighborhood’s highest sale ever recorded; the latter, which closed on December 7, is the second highest sale for the neighborhood.

With six bedrooms, eight bathrooms (six full, two partial), and a massive private outdoor deck, it’s easy to see why the 6,042-square-feet 24 Union Park (video tour above) broke sales records in 2023 after it underwent an extensive renovation in 2020-2021—which included the addition of a large, heated two-car garage, plus an elevator that runs from the mudroom to the roof deck. While remaining true to its 19th-century roots, this modern property simultaneously features current technology throughout, a stunning custom kitchen, formal entertaining and living rooms, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. There are also flexible spaces for a den/library, office, and gym. But that’s not all: Along with the main dwelling, 24 Union Park boasts an additional apartment complete with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and its own entrance.

Meanwhile, 5 Union Park—described as a six-story, single-family home—is also a historical property built by Samuel Stillman Pierce, founder of the S.S. Pierce grocery chain, for himself and his family. “It’s one of the largest single-family homes in South End with over 7,100 gross square feet,” senior vice president of Compass | Boston and founding partner of Hanneman + Gonzales Nick Hanneman says, “and one of the largest privately owned gardens in the area with over 1,200 square feet.” A to-the-studs renovation was completed here as well in 2008, which locally renowned builder Payne Bouchier constructed. “The style is conceived in part due to the owner’s past of growing up in France. It’s a relaxed elegance that’s inspired in part by Provence and Paris,” Hanneman continues. The 1800s Victorian brownstone was reimagined into a perfect mix of contemporary architecture and understated French style and includes details such as double-height rooms, floating staircases, and walls of Hope’s steel doors and glass.

5 Union Park is also billed as an extraordinary example of a historic 1800s rowhouse reimagined for modern living. “While our clients imbued this property with a distinctly contemporary style,” Hanneman notes, “they also painstakingly preserved many elements of the original design, achieving a unique and striking marriage between past and present.” Construction and design were sensitive to include many original details such as intricate marble mantels, the original foyer light fixture, the curved plaster staircase retained the original handrail, and original front doors, he adds. Among the impressive features include a cantilevered rear deck that’s tied into a sophisticated steel structure within the house, which was added during its construction. “There’s also an automated sliding roof skylight that provides access to private roof deck with stunning views of downtown.” Other amenities include one separately deeded off-site garage space, which was included in the sale.

As for the location, Union Park was conceived in the 1800s as an homage to the urban squares found in England. An exceptional example of a preserved residential square, the South End green space is revered as one of the neighborhood’s most coveted addresses.