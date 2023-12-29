Our 22 Most Popular New England Homes in 2023

The properties you ogled the most.

An iconic glass house. A pink gingerbread cottage on the Vineyard. A modern luxury Swiss Family Robinson treehouse. Below, the most popular listings on our site in 2023, ranked by most users and updated with available market information.

concord farmhouse 1

/ Photos by Madore Photography

1. A Newly Built Farmhouse in Concord, Mass.

Listed price: $3.1 million in February 2023
Size: 5,400 square feet
Sold for: $2.9 million
“Can a house be a farmhouse without, you know, a farm?” one Facebook commenter wondered. “Since when does a farmhouse have a porch too small for people to sit in chairs?” asked another. Maybe you loved this property, or maybe you were confused by it, but this new build in Concord, Massachusetts was the most-ogled property on our site for 2023.

hyannis lighthouse home 2

/ Photos by Peter Barrows Photography

2. A Hyannis Home With a Private Lighthouse

Listed price: $3,995,000 in February 2023
Size: 2,304 square foot
Status: Off market

“I used to clean this house when I was in my 20s,” wrote one reader. “It is incredible…when you are inside it looks like the ferry is going to run right into those barn doors.’ In 1995, this three-bedroom overlooking the Hyannis Harbor sold for $455,000. Nearly 30 years later, the asking price increased 878%.

NH treehouse home 2

/ Photos by Adam Wobrock/Money Shots Media

3. A Treehouse Home on a New Hampshire Lake

Listed price: $2,195,000
Size: 4,415 square feet
Sold for: $2,250,000

Even though we featured this luxury Swiss Family Robinson treehouse in late 2022, you could not stop looking at it this year—and neither could we.

beverly record breaker 11

/ Photos by Matt Surette

4. This Record-Breaking Georgian Revival in Beverly

Sold for: $18.275 million
Size: 28,000 square feet

As of March 2023, “Rock Edge” was the second-most expensive home ever sold north of Boston. Its history alone held tremendous value: the stately waterfront mansion once hosted actress Judy Garland, railroad executive Harold S. Vanderbilt, and composer Cole Porter.

hosmer home 3

/ Photos by Surrette Media Group

5. A Former Red Sox Player’s Newton Mansion

Listed price: $6,575,000 in March 2023
Size: 8,081 square feet
Sold for: $6,000,000

The WSJ reported Eric Hosmer and his wife, Mansion Global host Kacie McDonnell Hosmer, paid $6.15 million for this mansion in September 2022. After the Red Sox released the first baseman and he signed to the Chicago Cubs, the Hosmers put their Newton home on the market, ultimately selling the property for $6,000,000.

ptown cottage 1

/ Photos courtesy of Lukas Scott, Nauset Media

6. A Cozy and Eclectic Provincetown Cottage

Listed price: $2,950,000 in January 2023
Size: 2,121 square feet
Sold for: $2,825,000

This Commercial Street home has an enviable location and a long, storied history as a communal sailor hearth, rumored Underground Railroad stop, and Norman Mailer haunt.

cohasset record breaker 1

/ Photos by Balazs Busznyak

7. The South Shore’s Most Expensive Home Listing Ever

Price: $18,ooo,oo0o in March 2023
Size: 20,000 square feet
Current status: Off market

This Cohasset estate appeared in the 2022 Jon Hamm movie Confess, Fletch.

maine saltwater equestrian farm 1

/ Photos by Dean Tyler, courtesy of LandVest

8. A Saltwater Equestrian Farm on the Maine Coast

Price: $6,995,000 in January 2023
Size: 3,123 square feet
Current status: Off market

The Mount Desert Island property has been a working farm since the 1800s.

the pink house 1

/ Photos by Kyle Neyer

9. That Pink Gingerbread House on Martha’s Vineyard

Price: $850,000 in June 2023
Size: 697 square feet
Current status: Sale pending, last listed price $798,000.

To know this Oak Bluffs vacation cottage is to love it.

most expensive south chatham home 1

/ Photos by Nauset Media

10. The Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in South Chatham

Sold for: $5,995,000
Size: 4,282 square feet

This 14-room abode has 200 feet of private shoreline access, offering seclusion from Cape Cod’s summer crowds.

beacon hill record breaker 6

/ Photos by Amanda Beattie of Boston Virtual Imaging

11. The Most Expensive Single-Family Home Ever Sold in Boston

Sold for: $28,250,000
Size: 9,440 square feet

A Beacon Hill rowhouse that sold for a whopping $28.25 million off-market.

ski home 1

/ Photos by Daniel Buzan of Daniel Buzan Photography

12. A Rustic-Chic Home on a Ski Trail in Vermont

Price: $4,400,000 in March 2023
Size: 10,059 square feet
Status: Off market

A stunning log cabin on the Moon Shadow Ski Trail on Okemo Mountain Resort.

sherborn private island 1

/ Photos by Drone Home Media

13. A Lakefront Property in Sherborn with a Private Island

Listed price: $6,500,000 in February 2023
Size: 10,807 square feet
Status: Off market, last listed for $4,600,000 in October.

A massive house on Farm Pond with a private dock and island.

cape cod 1

/ Photos by Bryan Stearns

14. A Cape Cod Home With 360-Degree Views of the Ocean

Listed price: $4,995,000 in February 2023
Size: 3,239 square feet
Status: Off market

With beautiful rustic wood accents, water views, and two levels of wraparound decks, a Dennis home among the Cape’s best.

Photograph by Jack Vatcher

15. A Palatial Brookline Estate with an Olympic-Size Pool Pavilion

Price: $24,990,000 in November 2023
Size: 23,374 square feet
Status: For sale

This grand Georgian Revival has 11 baths, nine bedrooms, nine fireplaces, three acres, a stand-alone carriage house, and a pool pavilion that’s accessible through a 60-foot tunnel from the main house.

westons most expensive listing 3

/ Photos courtesy of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

16. The Most Expensive Property for Sale in Weston

Listed price: $38,000,000
Size: 17,067 square feet
Status: On the market

A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired structure in Weston with a few sculptures from noted American artists sprinkled throughout the grounds. NBD.

jewel box cottage 6

/ Photos by Nauset Media for Sotheby’s International Realty

17. A Jewel Box Cottage on Cape Cod

Price: $1,750,000 in August 2023
Size: 3,546 square feet

A small-but-mighty Sandwich home with built-in bookshelves made from yacht wood.

gardner house 1

/ Photos by Drone Home Media

18. A Condo on Isabella Stewart Gardner’s Former Property

Price: $13,500,000
Size: 4,698 square feet
Status: Off the market

A spacious unit built on a historic Back Bay property.

sherborn farm 1

/ Photos by Rob Pessolano

19. A Modern Farmhouse in Sherborn, Mass.

Price: $4,900,000
Size: 6,341 square feet
Sold for: $3,950,000

With 27 acres of land, “Great Escape Farm” comes with stables, paddocks, maple trees, trails—and even a chicken coop.

Photos courtesy of Drone Home Media

20. A Spacious Carriage House in Brookline

Listed price: $4,800,000 in January 2023
Size: 6,896 square feet
Status: Off the market

Exposed beams, natural wood, and repurposed stalls all harken back to this 1880s home’s original use as carriage storage.

glass house 12

/ Photos courtesy of Covered Bridge Realty

21. A Lake Champlain ‘Glass House’ by Iconic Architect Philip Johnson

Price: $3,500,000 in April 2023
Size: 3,812 square feet
Sold for: $2,800,000

A mid-century modern escape near the Vermont border that’s only one of 12 residential glass homes in the United States. Personal favorite.

Courtesy of Jack Vatcher Photography

22. A Concord Estate That’s Like a Private Five-Star Resort

Price: $23,750,000
Size: 25,537 square feet
Status: On the market

With 15 bedrooms, a temperature-controlled indoor pool, a tennis court, and an array of guest houses, this 25,537-square-foot manor exists entirely in its own universe. It can still be yours—for only $23+M. Invite us over, will you?

