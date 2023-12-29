Our 22 Most Popular New England Homes in 2023
The properties you ogled the most.
An iconic glass house. A pink gingerbread cottage on the Vineyard. A modern luxury Swiss Family Robinson treehouse. Below, the most popular listings on our site in 2023, ranked by most users and updated with available market information.
1. A Newly Built Farmhouse in Concord, Mass.
Listed price: $3.1 million in February 2023
Size: 5,400 square feet
Sold for: $2.9 million
“Can a house be a farmhouse without, you know, a farm?” one Facebook commenter wondered. “Since when does a farmhouse have a porch too small for people to sit in chairs?” asked another. Maybe you loved this property, or maybe you were confused by it, but this new build in Concord, Massachusetts was the most-ogled property on our site for 2023.
2. A Hyannis Home With a Private Lighthouse
Listed price: $3,995,000 in February 2023
Size: 2,304 square foot
Status: Off market
“I used to clean this house when I was in my 20s,” wrote one reader. “It is incredible…when you are inside it looks like the ferry is going to run right into those barn doors.’ In 1995, this three-bedroom overlooking the Hyannis Harbor sold for $455,000. Nearly 30 years later, the asking price increased 878%.
3. A Treehouse Home on a New Hampshire Lake
Listed price: $2,195,000
Size: 4,415 square feet
Sold for: $2,250,000
Even though we featured this luxury Swiss Family Robinson treehouse in late 2022, you could not stop looking at it this year—and neither could we.
4. This Record-Breaking Georgian Revival in Beverly
Sold for: $18.275 million
Size: 28,000 square feet
As of March 2023, “Rock Edge” was the second-most expensive home ever sold north of Boston. Its history alone held tremendous value: the stately waterfront mansion once hosted actress Judy Garland, railroad executive Harold S. Vanderbilt, and composer Cole Porter.
5. A Former Red Sox Player’s Newton Mansion
Listed price: $6,575,000 in March 2023
Size: 8,081 square feet
Sold for: $6,000,000
The WSJ reported Eric Hosmer and his wife, Mansion Global host Kacie McDonnell Hosmer, paid $6.15 million for this mansion in September 2022. After the Red Sox released the first baseman and he signed to the Chicago Cubs, the Hosmers put their Newton home on the market, ultimately selling the property for $6,000,000.
6. A Cozy and Eclectic Provincetown Cottage
Listed price: $2,950,000 in January 2023
Size: 2,121 square feet
Sold for: $2,825,000
This Commercial Street home has an enviable location and a long, storied history as a communal sailor hearth, rumored Underground Railroad stop, and Norman Mailer haunt.
7. The South Shore’s Most Expensive Home Listing Ever
Price: $18,ooo,oo0o in March 2023
Size: 20,000 square feet
Current status: Off market
This Cohasset estate appeared in the 2022 Jon Hamm movie Confess, Fletch.
8. A Saltwater Equestrian Farm on the Maine Coast
Price: $6,995,000 in January 2023
Size: 3,123 square feet
Current status: Off market
The Mount Desert Island property has been a working farm since the 1800s.
9. That Pink Gingerbread House on Martha’s Vineyard
Price: $850,000 in June 2023
Size: 697 square feet
Current status: Sale pending, last listed price $798,000.
To know this Oak Bluffs vacation cottage is to love it.
10. The Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in South Chatham
Sold for: $5,995,000
Size: 4,282 square feet
This 14-room abode has 200 feet of private shoreline access, offering seclusion from Cape Cod’s summer crowds.
11. The Most Expensive Single-Family Home Ever Sold in Boston
Sold for: $28,250,000
Size: 9,440 square feet
A Beacon Hill rowhouse that sold for a whopping $28.25 million off-market.
12. A Rustic-Chic Home on a Ski Trail in Vermont
Price: $4,400,000 in March 2023
Size: 10,059 square feet
Status: Off market
A stunning log cabin on the Moon Shadow Ski Trail on Okemo Mountain Resort.
13. A Lakefront Property in Sherborn with a Private Island
Listed price: $6,500,000 in February 2023
Size: 10,807 square feet
Status: Off market, last listed for $4,600,000 in October.
A massive house on Farm Pond with a private dock and island.
14. A Cape Cod Home With 360-Degree Views of the Ocean
Listed price: $4,995,000 in February 2023
Size: 3,239 square feet
Status: Off market
With beautiful rustic wood accents, water views, and two levels of wraparound decks, a Dennis home among the Cape’s best.
15. A Palatial Brookline Estate with an Olympic-Size Pool Pavilion
Price: $24,990,000 in November 2023
Size: 23,374 square feet
Status: For sale
This grand Georgian Revival has 11 baths, nine bedrooms, nine fireplaces, three acres, a stand-alone carriage house, and a pool pavilion that’s accessible through a 60-foot tunnel from the main house.
16. The Most Expensive Property for Sale in Weston
Listed price: $38,000,000
Size: 17,067 square feet
Status: On the market
A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired structure in Weston with a few sculptures from noted American artists sprinkled throughout the grounds. NBD.
17. A Jewel Box Cottage on Cape Cod
Price: $1,750,000 in August 2023
Size: 3,546 square feet
A small-but-mighty Sandwich home with built-in bookshelves made from yacht wood.
18. A Condo on Isabella Stewart Gardner’s Former Property
Price: $13,500,000
Size: 4,698 square feet
Status: Off the market
A spacious unit built on a historic Back Bay property.
19. A Modern Farmhouse in Sherborn, Mass.
Price: $4,900,000
Size: 6,341 square feet
Sold for: $3,950,000
With 27 acres of land, “Great Escape Farm” comes with stables, paddocks, maple trees, trails—and even a chicken coop.
20. A Spacious Carriage House in Brookline
Listed price: $4,800,000 in January 2023
Size: 6,896 square feet
Status: Off the market
Exposed beams, natural wood, and repurposed stalls all harken back to this 1880s home’s original use as carriage storage.
21. A Lake Champlain ‘Glass House’ by Iconic Architect Philip Johnson
Price: $3,500,000 in April 2023
Size: 3,812 square feet
Sold for: $2,800,000
A mid-century modern escape near the Vermont border that’s only one of 12 residential glass homes in the United States. Personal favorite.
22. A Concord Estate That’s Like a Private Five-Star Resort
Price: $23,750,000
Size: 25,537 square feet
Status: On the market
With 15 bedrooms, a temperature-controlled indoor pool, a tennis court, and an array of guest houses, this 25,537-square-foot manor exists entirely in its own universe. It can still be yours—for only $23+M. Invite us over, will you?
