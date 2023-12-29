Our 22 Most Popular New England Homes in 2023

The properties you ogled the most.

An iconic glass house. A pink gingerbread cottage on the Vineyard. A modern luxury Swiss Family Robinson treehouse. Below, the most popular listings on our site in 2023, ranked by most users and updated with available market information.

Listed price: $3.1 million in February 2023

Size: 5,400 square feet

Sold for: $2.9 million

“Can a house be a farmhouse without, you know, a farm?” one Facebook commenter wondered. “Since when does a farmhouse have a porch too small for people to sit in chairs?” asked another. Maybe you loved this property, or maybe you were confused by it, but this new build in Concord, Massachusetts was the most-ogled property on our site for 2023.

Listed price: $3,995,000 in February 2023

Size: 2,304 square foot

Status: Off market

“I used to clean this house when I was in my 20s,” wrote one reader. “It is incredible…when you are inside it looks like the ferry is going to run right into those barn doors.’ In 1995, this three-bedroom overlooking the Hyannis Harbor sold for $455,000. Nearly 30 years later, the asking price increased 878%.

Listed price: $2,195,000

Size: 4,415 square feet

Sold for: $2,250,000

Even though we featured this luxury Swiss Family Robinson treehouse in late 2022, you could not stop looking at it this year—and neither could we.

Sold for: $18.275 million

Size: 28,000 square feet

As of March 2023, “Rock Edge” was the second-most expensive home ever sold north of Boston. Its history alone held tremendous value: the stately waterfront mansion once hosted actress Judy Garland, railroad executive Harold S. Vanderbilt, and composer Cole Porter.

Listed price: $6,575,000 in March 2023

Size: 8,081 square feet

Sold for: $6,000,000

The WSJ reported Eric Hosmer and his wife, Mansion Global host Kacie McDonnell Hosmer, paid $6.15 million for this mansion in September 2022. After the Red Sox released the first baseman and he signed to the Chicago Cubs, the Hosmers put their Newton home on the market, ultimately selling the property for $6,000,000.

Listed price: $2,950,000 in January 2023

Size: 2,121 square feet

Sold for: $2,825,000

This Commercial Street home has an enviable location and a long, storied history as a communal sailor hearth, rumored Underground Railroad stop, and Norman Mailer haunt.

Price: $18,ooo,oo0o in March 2023

Size: 20,000 square feet

Current status: Off market

This Cohasset estate appeared in the 2022 Jon Hamm movie Confess, Fletch.

Price: $6,995,000 in January 2023

Size: 3,123 square feet

Current status: Off market

The Mount Desert Island property has been a working farm since the 1800s.

Price: $850,000 in June 2023

Size: 697 square feet

Current status: Sale pending, last listed price $798,000.

To know this Oak Bluffs vacation cottage is to love it.

Sold for: $5,995,000

Size: 4,282 square feet

This 14-room abode has 200 feet of private shoreline access, offering seclusion from Cape Cod’s summer crowds.

Sold for: $28,250,000

Size: 9,440 square feet

A Beacon Hill rowhouse that sold for a whopping $28.25 million off-market.

Price: $4,400,000 in March 2023

Size: 10,059 square feet

Status: Off market

A stunning log cabin on the Moon Shadow Ski Trail on Okemo Mountain Resort.

Listed price: $6,500,000 in February 2023

Size: 10,807 square feet

Status: Off market, last listed for $4,600,000 in October.

A massive house on Farm Pond with a private dock and island.

Listed price: $4,995,000 in February 2023

Size: 3,239 square feet

Status: Off market

With beautiful rustic wood accents, water views, and two levels of wraparound decks, a Dennis home among the Cape’s best.

Price: $24,990,000 in November 2023

Size: 23,374 square feet

Status: For sale

This grand Georgian Revival has 11 baths, nine bedrooms, nine fireplaces, three acres, a stand-alone carriage house, and a pool pavilion that’s accessible through a 60-foot tunnel from the main house.

Listed price: $38,000,000

Size: 17,067 square feet

Status: On the market

A Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired structure in Weston with a few sculptures from noted American artists sprinkled throughout the grounds. NBD.

Price: $1,750,000 in August 2023

Size: 3,546 square feet

A small-but-mighty Sandwich home with built-in bookshelves made from yacht wood.

Price: $13,500,000

Size: 4,698 square feet

Status: Off the market

A spacious unit built on a historic Back Bay property.

Price: $4,900,000

Size: 6,341 square feet

Sold for: $3,950,000

With 27 acres of land, “Great Escape Farm” comes with stables, paddocks, maple trees, trails—and even a chicken coop.

Listed price: $4,800,000 in January 2023

Size: 6,896 square feet

Status: Off the market

Exposed beams, natural wood, and repurposed stalls all harken back to this 1880s home’s original use as carriage storage.

Price: $3,500,000 in April 2023

Size: 3,812 square feet

Sold for: $2,800,000

A mid-century modern escape near the Vermont border that’s only one of 12 residential glass homes in the United States. Personal favorite.

Price: $23,750,000

Size: 25,537 square feet

Status: On the market

With 15 bedrooms, a temperature-controlled indoor pool, a tennis court, and an array of guest houses, this 25,537-square-foot manor exists entirely in its own universe. It can still be yours—for only $23+M. Invite us over, will you?

