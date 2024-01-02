On the Market: A Cambridge Penthouse Condo Overlooking the Charles

With jaw-dropping views and top amenities, this $12.5 million penthouse is a dreamy perch of luxury living.

975 Memorial Drive, Unit 1008, Cambridge

Price: $12,500,000

Size: 4,095 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 (full), 1 (half)

Have you ever wished you had a bird’s eye view of Boston—every day? If you can afford the $12,500,000 price tag, 975 Memorial Drive, Unit 1008 can grant that wish. Located in Cambridge, this penthouse condo at the full-service, pet friendly The Residences at Charles Square is perched atop Harvard Square and offers picturesque panoramas that overlook the Charles River, an expanse of the city landscape, and Harvard itself.

Constructed in 1986, this beautiful, light-filled dwelling has undergone a detailed, modern refurbishment. What was previously three units has been combined and renovated so it now boasts 4,095 square feet that seamlessly flow across one expansive level. Encompassing four bedrooms and four baths (three full, one partial) and featuring lavish living spaces throughout, this residence includes a European designer kitchen with numerous high-end appliances, plus a media room, and two dens/executive offices designed for entertaining. The primary suite is a generous size to fit the amenities of a serene spa bath, luxurious wall-to-wall carpeting, a dressing room, and two large, custom-built walk-in closets. Closets and storage areas are abundant here—plus, the owners are privy to three indoor, heated parking spaces that are accessible privately from their choice of two elevators. This iconic residential building has a doorman, concierge, a bike room, an outdoor garden space, and a common storage area. It also provides exceptional service matched only by the comforts afforded to you by sublime penthouse living. Plus, there are two massive terraces, which help make the most of the stunning waterfront vistas, sunrises, and sunsets.

Because the Memorial Drive unit is conveniently located in the center of Harvard Square, potential owners have easy access shopping, dining, walking/jogging trails, a bike path, a park, public transportation, both public and private schools, the university, and a conservation area. Interstate highways 90 and 93 are also located nearby so you can easily escape. But why would you want to, when you have the best view around?

For more information, contact The Petrowsky Jones Group, www.compass.com.

