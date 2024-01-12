On the Market: A New Modern Build in Newton

This recently constructed home comes with 7,376 square feet, 13 rooms, and one serenely cultivated landscape.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

162 Newtonville Ave., Newton

Price: $4,395,000

Size: 7,376 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 (6 full, 1 half)

A new year calls for a new home, right? And if you can find one that was constructed as recently as 2023, even better—especially if that dwelling comes with a strikingly modern façade of clean lines and carefully composed rectangles. Take, for example, the contemporary property that is 162 Newtonville Avenue. Not only does this single-family residential beauty come with 13 rooms, enviable views, and serene surroundings, it also boasts a home theater, an area for wine storage, and the opportunity to experience indoor and outdoor luxury living at its best.

Across 7,376 square feet of curated design spaces, this Newton beauty showcases a great attention to detail and high-end finishes. There, potential buyers will find six bedrooms and seven baths (six full, one partial), so there’s plenty of space for family and friends to stretch out. The expansive south-facing, floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly merge the interiors with the exterior and invite gorgeous sunlight to stream throughout each area of the house. The main level is perfect for entertaining and features an open floor plan made up of both formal and informal spaces designed for relaxing and socializing, including a kitchen that comes with top appliances, while on the second floor there are numerous bedrooms with accompanying en suite baths. That’s where the primary suite is located, by the way, which comes complete with a serene spa-inspired bathroom, cozy fireplace, and an enviable walk-in closet. The lower level offers film buffs a home theater; wine lovers a place to store of their favorite vintages; a family room to gather the troops for game nights; and a guest suite so visitors can enjoy some privacy in their dedicated space.

Speaking of space, et’s address this home’s huge backyard, which is beautifully designed and affords its future owners lots of privacy to craft creative meals in the outdoor kitchen, dine on the spacious patio, or just grab a lounge chair and take in some fresh air. Simultaneously, impeccable landscaping makes the scenery sublime. Additional amenities include a large, heated three-car garage and a tranquil location that’s just minutes from the Mass Pike and commuter rail. It’s also convenient to downtown Boston, Cambridge, and Newton Centre so fine dining restaurants, high-end shopping, historic districts, parks, spas, and more are easily accessible to offer the benefits of urban life in an ideal suburban setting.

For the current status of the property’s sale, visit www.unlimitedsir.com or contact Aurel Garban or Kaitlin Perrelly of Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.