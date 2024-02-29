Inside the Layered Luxury of Raffles Boston

Creative elegance abounds at the international hotelier’s first North American outpost, where there's also an emphasis on the Hub's history.

An artistic presence greets you upon arrival at Raffles Boston, the Back Bay’s newest luxury hotel. Above the welcome desk in the ground-floor lobby, a handblown-glass petal chandelier draws the eye up in wonder as one is whisked toward the express elevator that transports guests up to the Sky Lobby, a three-story atrium of iron-and-glass windows, for check in.

Raffles Boston is the ultra-luxe international hotelier’s first North American outpost, developed in partnership with Jordan Warshaw of the Noannet Group, Gary Saunders of the Saunders Hotel Group, and Cain International. The 147-room hotel was in the works for years, but the 35-story marvel—which also includes 146 residential units—that now exists was well worth the wait.

“Raffles does not adhere to rigid, uniform brand design standards; instead, it combines its world-famous level of service with design that is highly specific to the location of each Raffles hotel,” Warshaw says. That the hotel feels like Boston was the most integral facet of the interior design. The team tapped hospitality design firm Stonehill Taylor to set the tone for the interiors. “We chose Stonehill Taylor because they impressed us as a design firm that could create the warmth and intimacy of a Back Bay brownstone within a tall glass tower,” he continues.

The décor features materials and patterns reminiscent of Boston’s iconic history and its architecture, and there’s an emphasis on art and sculptural design throughout. Residential in feel and layered with unique textural elements, the guest rooms carry through the botanical influence in the city. Freestanding polished-nickel vanities with stone counters grace the bathrooms, where handpainted wallcoverings accent the freestanding baths, and crystal lamps pair with a special glass vitrine minibar in each room.

Of the 29 suites, eight are Premier suites, hosting a unique curated art collection composed of works from local artists. Some suites evoke greenhouse design language, allowing guests to enter through a vestibule with high-gloss lacquer doors to give the sense of walking through a conservatory. The presidential suite pays homage to Paul Revere. Notable design moments like refined lighting elements, a dark, moody palette, and elegant copper finishes—a nod to Revere’s accomplishments, notably bringing copper-sheet manufacturing to the U.S.—create a rich environment for an elevated experience, like the hotel in its entirety.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Spring 2024 issue, with the headline “Layered Luxury.”