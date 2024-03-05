Real Estate Showdown: A Condo in the South End vs. a Weston Single-Family

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a luxury unit on Shawmut Avenue with a sun-filled contemporary west of Boston.

LISTING AGENTS: JANICE DUMONT, ADVISORS LIVING (BOSTON); DIANA CHAPLIN, CHAPLIN PARTNERS (WESTON)

PHOTOS COURTESY OF DRONE HOME MEDIA (BOSTON); BRIGGS JOHNSON (WESTON)

100 Shawmut Ave., #704, Boston Sale Price: ~$2,000,000 34 Hilltop Rd., Weston

$2,099,900

34

1,449 square feet

2

2 full Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,999,000

7

3,926 square feet

4

3 full, 1 half

Whether you consider yourself a city mouse or a country mouse, the $2 million price point opens up a lot of options in Greater Boston. Take this recently purchased condo in the South End, featuring an open-concept design, 9-foot-high ceilings, and views of the Financial District. The unit, which sold for around $100,000 below asking price, is equipped with a new kitchen complete with Thermador appliances and Silestone countertops. There’s a private 600-square-foot terrace and a shared fitness center, courtyard, and sky lounge.

A single-family home in Weston offers a different kind of curb appeal. For the same price as the South End condo, the owners of this contemporary house have nearly three times the square footage and an expansive 1.64-acre lot to boot. In addition to four bedrooms, the walk-out lower level has a flex space that can become a fifth. It’s no surprise that the ample house went for slightly more than the asking price, proving the value of extra space and land—even when the commute is longer.

First published in the print edition of the March 2024 issue with the headline, “A Condo in the South End vs. a Weston Single-Family.”