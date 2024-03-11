On the Market: A Modern Architectural Wonder in Weston

Bright, big spaces, lush exteriors, and a desirable location are all part of the package at this newly constructed 8,086-square-foot estate.

115 Country Drive, Weston

Price: $6,485,000

Size: 8,086 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 8 (7 full, 1 partial)

If you watch design shows, there’s something so appealing about residences that boast a bright, streamlined space. The minimalist aspect helps your imagination run wild—a kind of dollhouse-like stage for the scenes you might live if this house was your home. Those dreamy scenarios were the first thing to play out when we saw the photos for 115 Country Drive in Weston. OK, maybe the second thing—the impressive, lush exteriors got us super-excited, too.

Newly constructed in 2023 and situated on a private corner lot amid 1.52 sprawling acres, this lavish house is located in one of Weston’s most coveted neighborhoods. Its contemporary-inspired, meticulous design was created to showcase the expansive views of the property’s surrounding natural environs. With 8,086 square feet of interior space, luxury living comes easy in this stunning home, which features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms (seven full, one partial).

For the home chefs and entertainers, the large kitchen and living areas provide plenty of room for cooking and hosting. (Plus, there’s a wine fridge that can help with both endeavors.) The full, walk-out lower level comes complete with expansive ceilings, a bar/kitchen, and exceptional spaces where one can incorporate a private gym, work-from-home office, or even a movie theater—it all depends on your preference. The single-family home also features two cozy fireplaces ideal for end-of-day unwinding, and potential homeowners have the option to include an elevator, heated driveway, pool, sauna, sports court, and more to make this Weston retreat the ultimate tricked-out luxury estate.

The rooms also seamlessly flow into the property’s spectacular exteriors. The setting—which encompass professionally landscaped grounds, a patio, and an abundance of outdoor space—makes the most of the secluded, scenic surroundings. The result is an inviting refuge for both family and friends no matter the season—or reason. There’s attached heated garage as well, which provides covered space for three vehicles.

Conveniently close to local attractions including a conservation area, a bike path, golf, jogging and walking trails, schools, and shopping, 115 Country Drive offers the best of everything—suburban bliss combined with urban necessities and regional accessibility for whenever you crave a weekend escape.

For more information, contact Maggie Gold Seelig from the MGS Group Real Estate LTD, www.mgsgrouprealestate.com.

