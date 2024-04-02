Real Estate Showdown: A Colonial in Newton vs. a Historic Lexington Residence
It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a home close to the city with a house northwest of Boston on a sprawling lot.
LISTING AGENTS: RANDOLPH HERMAN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY EVOLUTION (NEWTON); JOHN BOYLE, LANDVEST (LEXINGTON)
PHOTOS BY DAN ST. JOHN/LIGHTSHED PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO (NEWTON); HALSEY FULTON/FISHHAWK FILMS (LEXINGTON EXTERIOR, DINING ROOM); JOHN BELLENIS (LEXINGTON LIVING ROOM)
|154 Mill St., Newton
|Sale Price: ~$1,525,000
|87 Hancock St., Lexington
|$1,499,000
23
2,367 square feet
5
3 full, 1 half
|Asking Price
Days on Market
Size
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
|$1,600,000
55
2,372 square feet
3
3 full,
April showers bring May flowers, and for the new owners of this blue-shingled beauty in Newton, waiting out the rain will be an easy task. With a screened-in back porch and a book lover’s dream library, this 1930 Colonial near BC Law School is as cozy as it is convenient. While the yard is small—the whole lot is less than a quarter-acre—special interior details abound, including lovely box-trim molding in the formal dining room and cathedral ceilings in the primary bedroom.
Northwest of Boston, you’ll get a lot more outdoor space—in the case of this 1810 Colonial in Lexington, an ample 1.39 acres abutting Chiesa Farm conservation area, replete with a sports court, fire pit, and patio. However, land might not matter much to the average buyer today, as this property sold below asking price, while its close-to-town counterpart sold for $25,000-plus over asking price.
First published in the print edition of the April 2024 issue with the headline, “A Colonial in Newton vs. a Historic Lexington Residence.”