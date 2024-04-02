Real Estate Showdown: A Colonial in Newton vs. a Historic Lexington Residence

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare a home close to the city with a house northwest of Boston on a sprawling lot.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

LISTING AGENTS: RANDOLPH HERMAN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY EVOLUTION (NEWTON); JOHN BOYLE, LANDVEST (LEXINGTON)

PHOTOS BY DAN ST. JOHN/LIGHTSHED PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO (NEWTON); HALSEY FULTON/FISHHAWK FILMS (LEXINGTON EXTERIOR, DINING ROOM); JOHN BELLENIS (LEXINGTON LIVING ROOM)

154 Mill St., Newton Sale Price: ~$1,525,000 87 Hancock St., Lexington

$1,499,000

23

2,367 square feet

5

3 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,600,000

55

2,372 square feet

3

3 full,

April showers bring May flowers, and for the new owners of this blue-shingled beauty in Newton, waiting out the rain will be an easy task. With a screened-in back porch and a book lover’s dream library, this 1930 Colonial near BC Law School is as cozy as it is convenient. While the yard is small—the whole lot is less than a quarter-acre—special interior details abound, including lovely box-trim molding in the formal dining room and cathedral ceilings in the primary bedroom.

Northwest of Boston, you’ll get a lot more outdoor space—in the case of this 1810 Colonial in Lexington, an ample 1.39 acres abutting Chiesa Farm conservation area, replete with a sports court, fire pit, and patio. However, land might not matter much to the average buyer today, as this property sold below asking price, while its close-to-town counterpart sold for $25,000-plus over asking price.

First published in the print edition of the April 2024 issue with the headline, “A Colonial in Newton vs. a Historic Lexington Residence.”