Inside a Texas Family’s Coastal Nantucket Escape

On Nantucket, a coastal haven nods to the ocean with a palette of sea-glass hues.

A coastal-inspired home on Nantucket is certainly not an unusual request. But for one family of five from Texas with a much more formal main residence, the hope was to have an entirely different place to sink into. Interior designer Nina Liddle met their vision, creating a haven for the couple and their teenage kids to come together in the most casual way possible, where views of the waves seeped right inside, and the interiors mimicked the sea as if they were crashing into each other.

“We went classic, elevated, and very comfortable for summer living,” Liddle says. “There’s nothing too precious or fancy here.”

Set on scenic Brant Point, Liddle worked with a tight team, including architect Luke Thornewill, J. Brown Builders, and Victoria Campbell of Deane, Inc., to build a new 4,200-square-foot home adorned in the island’s iconic sandy shingles and white trim. The project was done in close collaboration with Nantucket’s Historic District Commission, which required enormous attention to detail, while the homeowner brought her own point of view.

“The clients didn’t want to have a navy-blue-and-white house,” Liddle recalls. “They wanted it to speak

to their style.”

Keeping comfort and the coast top of mind, the team made choices that reflect an easy, breezy lifestyle. The main-floor rooms are full of soft blues, from the mudroom’s high-gloss powdery cabinets to the pale greens that grace the pillows and curated artwork in the living and sitting rooms.

“The sea-glass palette was very much the driving force at the beginning of the project, as every room has a stunning view of the sea,” Liddle says.

This watercolor effect flows into the powder room, lined in a Phillip Jeffries wallcovering that has a fluid feel, and into the boys’ room, where blue walls and linens get a punch of deep coral red and rattan. The laundry room is more saturated with bold cobalt cabinetry and matching trim paired with a bright botanical wallcovering that wraps from wall to ceiling.

“The clients were very involved and willing to make some bold choices,” Liddle says. This included the yellow on the front door and in the daughter’s bathroom—extra hits of color that feel like bursts of sunshine. For the patterned tilework, Liddle and her team painstakingly handpicked the daisies for the floor, knowing these details are what makes a home feel personal. For another nature-inspired hue, whispers of wildflower-toned lavender grace the primary bedroom, with Raoul Textiles adding waves of pattern.

Throughout the house, material choices also mimic the sea; the bar sports a pearly wallcovering that the designer calls “luminescent like the inside of an abalone shell.” In the open kitchen, a backsplash of herringbone porcelain tile has a wavelike movement to it. Adds Liddle: “It speaks to the water.”

“This project was a success because of Nina’s vision,” says Victoria Campbell of Deane, Inc., who oversaw the cabinetry. “She wanted a casual elegance with a beachy feel, and the cabinetry wood selection makes it.” Here, Waterworks fixtures are paired with Urban Electric lighting for a modern, clean look, while wide-plank warm-wood floors keep everything casual, as bare feet are often running out through the French doors to the seafront deck. In keeping with the loose coastal theme, a driftwood island is another spot that feels pulled from the shores, just like the oak ceiling in the “chill pit,” where a blue sectional and striped rug makes its own island upstairs for games and movies. Every design decision supports the welcome change the family wanted, fuss-free for future generations to enjoy together.

“They wanted this to be a gathering spot forever,” Liddle says. “Some jobs are kind of seamless; this was one of them.”

