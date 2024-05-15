Elizabeth Lowrey’s Living Room Showcase of Artwork

Cherished works displayed in the Boston architect's home evoke nostalgia, reverence, and joy.

Each piece of art in Elizabeth Lowrey’s Boston living room holds personal meaning to her. “They’ve all been collected by me and have become sentimental attachments,” says Lowrey, a principal of Elkus Manfredi Architects, one of 2024’s 150 Most Influential Bostonians. The striking array is anchored by two large acrylic pieces that were painted by Lowrey’s mother, Lida. “Regardless of the fact that they are my mom’s paintings—which is incredibly special to me—I love how the scale of them looks here,” she says.

On the mantle, a large glazed ceramic pineapple was acquired in Mexico, where Lowrey has a home. Made of a traditional pottery called “de conchita,” which means “of little shells,” it derives its name from the tiny shell-shaped ceramic pieces that comprise the skin of the pineapple that the sculptor applies by hand. “The pineapple is considered a symbol of hospitality, welcome, and good luck,” says Lowrey, noting that the small pinecone beside the pineapple is another symbol of good luck, as well as prosperity, made in Sicily, Italy.

South African artist Zizipho Poswa formed the third red piece, made of glazed earthenware and bronze, that Lowrey found at Art Basel in Miami. “This piece is a mockup of a much larger piece in the artist’s exhibition ‘Ubuhle Bokhokho,’ in which she explores and expands upon the intricacies, intimacies, and global heritage of hair weaving among African women,” Lowrey says. “As a viewer from a non-African culture, I learn more and more from Poswa’s work each time I experience it.”

Artist Andrea Mary Marshall created the representation of a Vogue cover. “I have three daughters, and each has a different color hair; one has red hair, one is blond, and one is brunette,” Lowrey says. “The trio of women in this piece reminded me of them.”

First published in the print edition of the Boston Home Summer 2024 issue, with the headline “Pride of Place.”