Portland’s Sea Bags Sets Sail With Sustainable Style

In Portland, Maine, Sea Bags gives old sails new life as nautically inspired tote bags.

“Make the most of what you have” is a common phrase meant to encourage people to live their lives to the fullest. While it usually applies to humans, it’s also the ideal way to describe the work of Portland, Maine–based Sea Bags. By transforming used sails into upcycled totes and accessories, the company brings the unique history of those materials into an innovative, fashionable new form. And not only are its products proudly made in the U.S.—with a primary focus on resources hailing from Maine as well as New England—but they also carry with them all of the sun, salt, and smiles soaked up from the sails’ journeys straight to consumers here on land.

Founded in 1999 and incorporated in 2006, Sea Bags started as a small operation with one local store and an e-commerce channel. Today, it has expanded to 50 stores (and counting) nationwide, and the company has saved more than 1.5 million pounds of material from heading into landfills. From its headquarters on Custom House Wharf in the center of Portland’s working waterfront, the Sea Bags’ team of Maine craftspeople meticulously cuts, assembles, and handstitches each product in its line. The company works with eco-friendly inks, Massachusetts-based New England Ropes (one of the few rope manufacturers left in the region), and Maine-based Maine Thread (one of the last remaining thread manufacturers in the country) while also developing innovative solutions for minimizing scrap.

Tara Knupp, vice president of design and merchandising, sheds light on the company’s production process: “To start with, we have a sail acquisition team that’s based in a couple of different pockets in the United States, and they reach out to sailing schools, yacht clubs, and even individuals to collect sails,” she says. “The design process is twofold: Sometimes it’s the sailcloth that determines the design, sometimes we’re passionate about a specific color or icon (like a fish or an anchor), and that’s the focus.” Because every sailcloth is different, the team’s experience is always both fun and challenging. “Part of our job is that the substrate changes constantly. It’s not just a piece of cotton canvas that’s the same weight, size, or shrinkage,” Knupp adds, “We don’t always know the history of these sails. We’re not sure how old they are or how they were made, so they can act very differently.” As part of the creative process, the team looks at trends, attends some print and surface design shows in New York, and finds inspiration from clients’ special requests.

Depending on what customers or the sails acquisition team ushers in, Sea Bags’ designs could feature anything from a dolphin to a dragon. Yet at the same time, certain collections continue to be staples for the company, such as anchors (a top-selling design year after year), maps, and charts. Whether it’s vintage insignia, home décor, or accessories, there’s bound to be a Sea Bags product that every consumer can get on board with. New releases currently on the horizon include items made with high-performance sail material sourced from racing vessels and those created from spinnaker sails, which you may spot on shopping bags, windbreakers, and even dog bandannas.