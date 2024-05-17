Three Trendsetters Elevating Boston’s Design Scene This Summer

Casa Design expands iconic Italian furniture showroom Molteni&C; Poggenpohl reopens in the Back Bay; and Dress Boston, a women’s boutique with design appeal.

SOUTHERN EXPANSION

In the SoWa Art + Design District, one of Casa Design’s showrooms, Molteni&C Boston, has undergone an expansion that was unveiled in May. The luxury furniture and kitchen design brand has been crafting elements for the home since 1934. Collaborating with designers such as Patricia Urquiola, Yabu Pushelberg, and Rodolfo Dordoni, the Italian maker creates timelessly elegant and innovative collections that blend form and function. The new showroom will feature an array of Molteni&C and Dada collections, including the latest additions showcased at the recent Salone del Mobile Milano. Notable highlights in the South End showroom include the new Augusto sofa and Cinnamon armchair, as well as the iconic D.151.4 armchair from the heritage collection by the famous Gio Ponti. Additionally, customers can explore Molteni&C’s walk-in closet designs by Vincent Van Duysen, featuring personalized interior fittings, inventive storage solutions, and exclusive finishes.

460 Harrison Ave., 617-654-2974, casadesigngroup.com.

BACK IN TOWN

The historic Saunders building in the Back Bay is now home to full-service kitchen studio Poggenpohl. After closing its Newbury Street location in 2020, the new 3,500-square-foot showroom was long-awaited. The sparkling space features an array of unique kitchen environments, from bold modern to warm and inviting traditional-style layouts, showcasing a variety of elegant materials and luxurious cabinetry finishes. A contrast of warm and dark neutral finishes throughout the showroom balances the visual layout. The dark-gray wall color alongside the white-oak floors celebrates the natural light of the window-lined space and allows the five main kitchen and integrated living spaces to shine.

13 Park Plaza, 617-263-5253, poggenpohl.com.

NEIGHBORHOOD NEWCOMER

Boston interior designer Nina Farmer had a hand in the design of the newly opened South End location of women’s boutique Dress Boston. Working closely with shop owners Martha Pickett and Jane Schlueter on the design of the shop, which also has an outpost in Beacon Hill, Farmer incorporated brass fixtures and white-oak flooring as a clean, contemporary backdrop. Dress’s assortment includes pieces by designers from all over the world, including Vanessa Bruno, Nili Lotan, and Ulla Johnson; new this season are items from Zii Ropa, High Sport, and Dôen. “We feel the space exudes sophisticated urban simplicity,” says Pickett and Schlueter, noting that the scheme includes artwork by local artist Tess Atkinson.

575 Tremont St., 857-449-9100, dressboston.com.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Summer 2024 issue, with the headline “What’s In Store.”