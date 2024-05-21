Our 2024 Top Real Estate Producers List Is Here

When it comes to the local housing market, these folks know how to close the deal. Our annual look at the region’s best-performing agents.

You probably know the local real estate market is currently rough for buyers: record-setting prices, far more demand than inventory, increased mortgage rates. But if you’re looking to wade into the competitive market, what you might not know is the best person to help you navigate the situation. We can help: Our all-new list of Boston’s top real estate producers is here.

To compile our annual list, which also appears in our June 2024 print issue, Boston asked the real estate community representing our readership area (towns within, or partially within, I-495) and the Cape and Islands to fill out an online survey reporting individual agents’ (or teams or groups of agents’) residential sales volume for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023. In addition, a panel of local industry experts reviewed the submissions for accuracy and inclusivity. Those who met the thresholds for individual agents ($20 million) and teams of two or more ($30 million) are included in alphabetical order on the list with their primary office location and phone number. This list of Top Producers was self-reported and dependent on agent/firm participation; thus, it should not be considered inclusive of all local agents who met the qualification levels.

Send questions about Boston magazine’s Top Real Estate Producers to topproducers@bostonmagazine.com.